J&K Pellet Victim Insha Mushtaq Gets Rs 41.16 Lakh; She Welcomes Aid, Seeks Ban On Pellet Guns
Blinded by 2016 pellet injuries in Kashmir, Insha will receive Rs 41.16 lakh to complete her LPG distributorship, aiding her financial independence, reports Shahid Tak
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 30, 2026 at 8:07 PM IST
Shopian: Nearly a decade after losing her eyesight to pellet injuries during the 2016 unrest in Kashmir, Insha Mushtaq of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir is set to receive the remaining Rs 41.16 lakh required to complete an LPG distributorship sanctioned to her.
Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Satish Sharma, said on Thursday that the government headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has approved the release of the balance amount to bring the long-pending project to completion. “Justice delayed but not denied,” Sharma said while announcing the decision.
Justice delayed but not denied. Insha Mushtaq lost her eyesight to pellets in 2016; her LPG distributorship was sanctioned in 2018 but left incomplete. Under HCM @OmarAbdullah, we've approved release of the Rs41.16 lakh balance to finally take this case to its logical conclusion.— Satish Sharma (@satishsharmajnk) July 30, 2026
Insha’s LPG distributorship was announced in 2018 by then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti during the PDP-BJP coalition government, but remained unresolved for years. Sharma stated that the current government has now approved the release of Rs 41.16 lakh to bring the matter to a “logical conclusion.”
A resident of Sedow village in Shopian, Insha was 13 when pellets hit him on the face during clashes that followed the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in July 2016. The pellets seriously damaged both her eyes, leaving her permanently blind. She underwent multiple surgeries during the months of treatment, but her eyesight could not be restored.
“Pellets do not only injure a person; they destroy an entire life,” Insha said while recalling the incident.
She later continued her education despite her injuries and cleared her Class 12 board examination in 2023 with 319 marks out of 500. The LPG distributorship was intended to help her achieve financial independence.
However, Insha and her family struggled for years to complete the project. While welcoming the government’s decision, she said financial assistance cannot compensate for the permanent loss of her eyesight.
The development comes amid her renewed demand for a nationwide ban on pellet guns. Insha also urged the Government of India to prohibit pellet guns, saying such weapons can cause lifelong injuries, particularly among young people and students.
Referring to incidents in Kashmir, Insha said she did not want other families to endure the suffering caused by pellet injuries.
The 2016 unrest in Kashmir, which followed Wani’s killing, witnessed massive protests and clashes across the Valley. Security forces used pellet-firing shotguns extensively during the unrest, leaving several people with serious injuries and cases of permanent disability.
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