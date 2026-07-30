ETV Bharat / state

J&K Pellet Victim Insha Mushtaq Gets Rs 41.16 Lakh; She Welcomes Aid, Seeks Ban On Pellet Guns

Shopian: Nearly a decade after losing her eyesight to pellet injuries during the 2016 unrest in Kashmir, Insha Mushtaq of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir is set to receive the remaining Rs 41.16 lakh required to complete an LPG distributorship sanctioned to her.

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Satish Sharma, said on Thursday that the government headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has approved the release of the balance amount to bring the long-pending project to completion. “Justice delayed but not denied,” Sharma said while announcing the decision.

Insha’s LPG distributorship was announced in 2018 by then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti during the PDP-BJP coalition government, but remained unresolved for years. Sharma stated that the current government has now approved the release of Rs 41.16 lakh to bring the matter to a “logical conclusion.”

A resident of Sedow village in Shopian, Insha was 13 when pellets hit him on the face during clashes that followed the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in July 2016. The pellets seriously damaged both her eyes, leaving her permanently blind. She underwent multiple surgeries during the months of treatment, but her eyesight could not be restored.