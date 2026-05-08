ETV Bharat / state

J-K LG Given Telecom Control Powers During Public Safety Events

New Delhi: The Centre has authorised the Jammu and Kashmir LG to exercise powers, such as interception of signals, suspension of service and decryption of messages, related to telecom services in the UT during public safety events or national emergency, an official notification said.

According to the order issued on Thursday, the President directed the LG to exercise the powers and discharge the functions of the state government under Sub-Section 20 (2) of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 (44 of 2023), which deals with situations involving public safety and national security, within the Union territory.

"In pursuance of clause (1) of article 239 of the Constitution, the President hereby directs that the administrator (whether known as the lieutenant governor) of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall, subject to the control of the President and until further orders, exercise the powers and discharge the functions of the state government under Sub-Section (2) of Section 20 of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 (44 of 2023), within the said Union territory," the notification published in gazette on Thursday said.