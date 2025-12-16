'Central Forest Act Is Not A Union Territory Law': J-K High Court Dismisses Eviction Plea
In an order on November 18, petitioners were asked to vacate forest land within 10 days and restore encroached area to its original condition.
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed a writ petition challenging eviction proceedings for alleged unauthorised occupation of forest land.
The petition was filed by one Jawad Hussain Reshi and others. Justice Rajesh Sekhri, in an oral judgment, upheld the Special Tribunal’s decision declining jurisdiction, observing that "no illegality or impropriety" has been found in the order passed by the tribunal. It ruled that the plea does not lie in the jurisdiction of the J&K Special Tribunal under the prevailing law.
The petition stemmed from an ejectment order (dated November 18, 2025), issued by the Estate Officer, District Forest Officer, Lidder Division, Bijbehara, under Section 79-A of the Indian Forest Act, 1927. The order directed the petitioners to vacate forest land under their alleged unauthorised occupation within 10 days and restore the encroached area to its original condition.
Subsequently, the petitioners approached the J&K Special Tribunal, which dismissed the appeal on December 1 after which, they approached the high court, contending that the re-enacted J&K Special Tribunal Act vested the tribunal with the power to hear such appeals.
During the hearing, Justice Sekhri noted that the erstwhile J&K Forest Act stood repealed after the promulgation of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, and that the Indian Forest Act, a Central legislation, had been extended to the Union Territory. “Central Forest Act is not an enactment made by Legislative Assembly of the UT of J&K,” the judge said, while referring to the scope of the Special Tribunal Act.
Quoting the Preamble of the Special Tribunal Act, the court observed that it applies to appeals, revisions and review petitions “arising under any law made by the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory,” and therefore does not cover matters arising under Central laws extended to the UT.
The court also distinguished an earlier judgment relied upon by the petitioners, noting that it related to appeals under the repealed State Forest Act. “Since J&K Special Tribunal Act, even after its re-enactment, has no application to the laws made by the Central Government, an appeal against an order of a Forest Officer would lie to the Chief Conservator of Forest in terms of Sub Section (3) of Section 79-A of the Central Forest Act,” Justice Sekhri said.
Dismissing the petition as lacking merit, the high court granted liberty to the petitioners to approach the appropriate appellate authority under the Central Forest Act. The case was disposed of along with connected applications.
