'Central Forest Act Is Not A Union Territory Law': J-K High Court Dismisses Eviction Plea

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed a writ petition challenging eviction proceedings for alleged unauthorised occupation of forest land.

The petition was filed by one Jawad Hussain Reshi and others. Justice Rajesh Sekhri, in an oral judgment, upheld the Special Tribunal’s decision declining jurisdiction, observing that "no illegality or impropriety" has been found in the order passed by the tribunal. It ruled that the plea does not lie in the jurisdiction of the J&K Special Tribunal under the prevailing law.

The petition stemmed from an ejectment order (dated November 18, 2025), issued by the Estate Officer, District Forest Officer, Lidder Division, Bijbehara, under Section 79-A of the Indian Forest Act, 1927. The order directed the petitioners to vacate forest land under their alleged unauthorised occupation within 10 days and restore the encroached area to its original condition.

Subsequently, the petitioners approached the J&K Special Tribunal, which dismissed the appeal on December 1 after which, they approached the high court, contending that the re-enacted J&K Special Tribunal Act vested the tribunal with the power to hear such appeals.