J-K High Court Dismisses Appeals Seeking Roshni Act Ownership In Srinagar

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh at Srinagar has dismissed a batch of appeals filed by Ghulam Rasool Mistri and others seeking ownership rights under the now-scrapped Roshni Act over parcels of state land in Srinagar.
A Division Bench of Justice Shahzad Azeem and Justice Sindhu Sharma pronounced the judgment in LPAOW No. 68/2018, 116/2018 and 118/2018, upholding an earlier single-judge order from July 24, 2018, that had dismissed similar petitions.
The appellants had claimed ownership rights over land at Rampora Chattabal and Batmaloo areas of Srinagar under the Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001, commonly known as the Roshni Act. They argued that they had had the land and were entitled to its ownership.
However, the court found that the land in question was recorded as state land and had been transferred to the Srinagar Municipal Corporation following acquisition proceedings in 1989. "The land in question on which petitioners are laying their respective claims has been transferred to the Corporation, which, even otherwise, was recorded as ‘State Land,'" the bench said in its 15-page judgment.
The court noted that the appellants had “continuously asserted their claim to the entitlement of the vesting of ownership rights” but said the litigation amounted to “an attempt to infuse life into a dead horse.” The bench observed that the appellants had been “litigating and re-litigating to justify their unjust claim over the State land.”
Referring to the Supreme Court’s decision in K.K. Modi vs K.N. Modi (AIR 1998 SC 1297), the bench cited the principle that “re-litigation is an abuse of the process of the court.” it said, “These appeals are nothing but a classic case of re-litigation and multiplicity of litigation, which practice needs to be discouraged, to prevent the time of the public and the Court from being wasted.”
The court also pointed out that after the Division Bench ruling in Prof. S.K. Bhalla vs State of J&K (2020), which declared the Roshni Act “unconstitutional and void ab initio,” no claim could survive under that law. “After the statute under which appellants have been claiming their right of vesting of ownership in respect of land in question is declared as unconstitutional and void ab initio, the appellants’ claim extinguishes from its inception,” the judgment said.
Rejecting arguments for parity with other landowners, the bench held that “if any illegality or irregularity has been committed by any forum, others cannot invoke the jurisdiction of the Court for repeating or multiplying the same illegality or irregularity.”
Concluding the judgment, the Division Bench stated, “We do not find any error of law or fact has been committed by the writ court while passing the judgment under challenge. Accordingly, all three appeals are dismissed along with all connected CM(s).”
