J-K High Court Dismisses Appeals Seeking Roshni Act Ownership In Srinagar

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh at Srinagar has dismissed a batch of appeals filed by Ghulam Rasool Mistri and others seeking ownership rights under the now-scrapped Roshni Act over parcels of state land in Srinagar.

A Division Bench of Justice Shahzad Azeem and Justice Sindhu Sharma pronounced the judgment in LPAOW No. 68/2018, 116/2018 and 118/2018, upholding an earlier single-judge order from July 24, 2018, that had dismissed similar petitions.

The appellants had claimed ownership rights over land at Rampora Chattabal and Batmaloo areas of Srinagar under the Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001, commonly known as the Roshni Act. They argued that they had had the land and were entitled to its ownership.

However, the court found that the land in question was recorded as state land and had been transferred to the Srinagar Municipal Corporation following acquisition proceedings in 1989. "The land in question on which petitioners are laying their respective claims has been transferred to the Corporation, which, even otherwise, was recorded as ‘State Land,'" the bench said in its 15-page judgment.

The court noted that the appellants had “continuously asserted their claim to the entitlement of the vesting of ownership rights” but said the litigation amounted to “an attempt to infuse life into a dead horse.” The bench observed that the appellants had been “litigating and re-litigating to justify their unjust claim over the State land.”