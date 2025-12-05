ETV Bharat / state

"Evidence Must Be Of Sterling Quality": J-K High Court Acquits Man After He Serves More Than 12 Years In Rape Case

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh acquitted Jatinder Singh in a 2005 rape case, ordering his immediate release despite his having already served more than his 10-year prison sentence.

The High Court set aside the 2013 conviction of Singh, who was found guilty by a trial court two decades after the alleged gang rape of a minor. Singh was serving a 10-year sentence but remained in custody while his appeal, which was pending for more than a decade, was being heard.

Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani, while ordering Singh’s release, delivered a scathing assessment of the prosecution's case, stating that the evidence was riddled with “doubt and discrepancy.”

“The prosecution has failed at the trial to prove its case in terms of its version beyond any shadow of doubt,” Justice Wani wrote in his 25-page judgment, stressing that a conviction could not be based on unreliable testimony.

According to Justice Wani, there were several gaps and inconsistencies in the case. The court noted an unexplained 11-day delay in filing the First Information Report (FIR). The justice said this delay risked making the complaint appear "a creature of afterthought."

Justice Wani also found major inconsistencies in the survivor’s statements across the FIR, her statement to the police, and her testimony before the trial court. He concluded her testimony could not be treated as the kind of “clear, unambiguous, trustworthy, and of sterling quality” evidence required to sustain a conviction based solely on the victim’s word.

As per the court, medical evidence further weakened the case. The examining gynaecologist found no signs of violence other than a small bruise, and testified that a discovered hymenal tear could have been caused by activity other than sexual assault, such as “play or a fall.” Crucially, no spermatozoa were detected. "The survivor’s clothing, which could have contained vital forensic evidence, was washed the morning after the alleged incident at her uncle's home."