"Evidence Must Be Of Sterling Quality": J-K High Court Acquits Man After He Serves More Than 12 Years In Rape Case
The High Court set aside the 2013 conviction of Singh, two decades after the alleged gang rape of a minor.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 9:45 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh acquitted Jatinder Singh in a 2005 rape case, ordering his immediate release despite his having already served more than his 10-year prison sentence.
The High Court set aside the 2013 conviction of Singh, who was found guilty by a trial court two decades after the alleged gang rape of a minor. Singh was serving a 10-year sentence but remained in custody while his appeal, which was pending for more than a decade, was being heard.
Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani, while ordering Singh’s release, delivered a scathing assessment of the prosecution's case, stating that the evidence was riddled with “doubt and discrepancy.”
“The prosecution has failed at the trial to prove its case in terms of its version beyond any shadow of doubt,” Justice Wani wrote in his 25-page judgment, stressing that a conviction could not be based on unreliable testimony.
According to Justice Wani, there were several gaps and inconsistencies in the case. The court noted an unexplained 11-day delay in filing the First Information Report (FIR). The justice said this delay risked making the complaint appear "a creature of afterthought."
Justice Wani also found major inconsistencies in the survivor’s statements across the FIR, her statement to the police, and her testimony before the trial court. He concluded her testimony could not be treated as the kind of “clear, unambiguous, trustworthy, and of sterling quality” evidence required to sustain a conviction based solely on the victim’s word.
As per the court, medical evidence further weakened the case. The examining gynaecologist found no signs of violence other than a small bruise, and testified that a discovered hymenal tear could have been caused by activity other than sexual assault, such as “play or a fall.” Crucially, no spermatozoa were detected. "The survivor’s clothing, which could have contained vital forensic evidence, was washed the morning after the alleged incident at her uncle's home."
The High Court noted that six essential prosecution witnesses, including the investigating officers, were never examined at trial, justifying an adverse inference against the prosecution.
The case dates back to May 25, 2005, when the prosecutrix, then a schoolgoing minor, alleged that Singh, then 25, and his co-accused Sanjay Kumar, then 28, had sexually assaulted her near Jaganu Morh in Udhampur after she boarded their passenger vehicle. The charges were framed under Sections 376(2)(g), 342 and 34 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC). Both men were convicted by the Sessions Court, Udhampur, in 2013.
Kumar passed away during the pendency of the appeal in 2023, leading to the abatement of proceedings against him.
In his judgment, Justice Wani dismissed the argument that the victim's status as a minor alone was enough to uphold the conviction. “Where the prosecution fails to prove the foundational facts of its case and the alleged occurrence becomes doubtful, the minority of the alleged victim cannot be pleaded as a support," he said.
While pointing out that the evidence did not meet the required standard, Justice Wani, on December 4 (Thursday), allowed the appeal and set aside the 2013 conviction.
He ordered that Singh, who had been taken back into custody in December 2023 after cancellation of interim bail, be released immediately and that his bail bonds stand discharged.