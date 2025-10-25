J-K: Eleven-Year Jail Sentence For Kupwara Man Caught With Contraband Hidden In Car Engine
After a 2019 traffic stop led to a narcotics recovery, a Handwara court sentenced a Kupwara resident to 11 years under the NDPS Act.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : October 25, 2025 at 3:15 PM IST
Handwara: A local court in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir has sentenced one person to 11 years of rigorous imprisonment for the possession of a commercial quantity of narcotics, bringing a close to the case that began with a traffic stop in 2019.
Additional Sessions Judge Mansoor Ahmed Lone found Mushtaq Ahmed Pir, a resident of the Tarathpora area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh.
The judgment detailed the circumstances of the arrest, which occurred on July 12, 2019. A police team from Police Post Chogal, performing general checkup duty on the Watayen General Road, stopped Pir's car.
The court noted how the contraband was discovered. The judgment states that police recovered “some contraband-like substance from the (engine air filter) under the bonnet of the vehicle.” It further specified that the contraband was "covered with the cloth, and then it was covered with the polythene cover.”
During the sentencing phase, the convict's counsel, Ahrar Ahmed Dar, presented arguments seeking leniency, emphasising that his client was a “poor person belonging to a humble background and family” and had a clear history, with “the convict not being a previous convict nor any criminal case pending against him.”
However, given the serious nature of the offence under the NDPS Act, the court was bound by law. In its sentencing order dated October 24, 2025, the judge addressed the penalty: "The accused has been convicted under Section 8/21 of the NDPS Act for possession of a commercial quantity of contraband, which carries a minimum punishment of 11 years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine of not less than 100,000," the judge observed.
Ultimately, the court determined that the ends of justice would be met by adhering to the minimum prescribed punishment, stating, “Considering the seriousness of the offence and the legislative mandate under the NDPS Act, this Court finds that the ends of justice would be met by awarding the minimum prescribed punishment.”
The court ordered that Pir's pre-conviction custody period, which totalled “five years, 2 months and 22 days”, would be “set off under Section 428 of the Code of Criminal Procedure against the substantive sentence of imprisonment awarded herein”. The court further said that if Pir failed to pay the mandated fine, he would be required to undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment.
