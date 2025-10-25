ETV Bharat / state

J-K: Eleven-Year Jail Sentence For Kupwara Man Caught With Contraband Hidden In Car Engine

Handwara: A local court in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir has sentenced one person to 11 years of rigorous imprisonment for the possession of a commercial quantity of narcotics, bringing a close to the case that began with a traffic stop in 2019.

Additional Sessions Judge Mansoor Ahmed Lone found Mushtaq Ahmed Pir, a resident of the Tarathpora area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh.

The judgment detailed the circumstances of the arrest, which occurred on July 12, 2019. A police team from Police Post Chogal, performing general checkup duty on the Watayen General Road, stopped Pir's car.

The court noted how the contraband was discovered. The judgment states that police recovered “some contraband-like substance from the (engine air filter) under the bonnet of the vehicle.” It further specified that the contraband was "covered with the cloth, and then it was covered with the polythene cover.”