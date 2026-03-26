ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Ruling NC MLA's Land Regularisation Resolution May Help Ease Private School Crisis

Hasnain Masoodi speaks in the Lok Sabha on Dec 12, 2023 when he was an MP ( File/ANI )

Srinagar: A Jammu and Kashmir legislator from the ruling National Conference (NC) is set to bring a resolution in the upcoming budget session of the assembly that can bring relief to thousands of students affected by school closures ordered by the lieutenant governor's (LG) administration three years ago.

Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi, MLA of the Pampore constituency in the Pulwama district, said that his resolution would urge the government to regularise the land of private schools built on state, shamilat or kahcharie land. The budget session will resume on Friday (March 27) after a month of recess for Ramadan.

In April 2022, the Jammu and Kashmir Education Department amended the J&K School Education Rules, 2010, through Statutory Order (SO-177), mandating that schools obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the revenue department to verify the land on which they are established.

Under the revised rules, the education department has the authority to take over or manage any school built on state or Kahcharie land, which will result in the school's closure. Additionally, schools without an NOC from the revenue department are ineligible to receive any certificates from the relevant authorities required to conduct their academic sessions.

Masoodi said that in every academic session, the revenue and education departments warn schools of derecognition through notices, which jeopardise the future of thousands of students.

“Regularising land for private schools built on state, shamilat, or any other type of land will bring relief to these schools. Prominent educational institutions like Batra Medical College in Jammu, Burn Hall School in Srinagar and other schools are on state land; there is no reason to threaten them with de-recognition because they are built on state land or any other land,” he said.

Facing closure threats to their schools, the Private School Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) challenged the new rules in the Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh High Court in June 2022. The top court in 2024 ruled that the schools could either acquire proprietary land or approach the relevant authorities in the education department to consider their pleas.