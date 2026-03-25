ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Ruling NC MLA’s Bill Seeks To Approve Eco-Homes For Lake Dwellers In Kashmir

Legislators during the ongoing state budget session at the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, in Jammu on Feb 11, 2026. ( ANI )

Srinagar: Two private members’ bills are set to be presented in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, including one seeking eco-friendly housing for residents of the iconic Dal Lake and nearby lakes in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ruling National Conference (NC) legislator Tanvir Sadiq, representing the Zadibal constituency, will introduce two bills titled ‘The Right to Dignified Eco-Housing in Lakeside Areas Bill, 2026’ and ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Urban Commission Bill, 2026’, during the second phase of the Assembly session, which will resume on Friday (March 27).

In Kashmir, hundreds of families rely on Dal Lake and nearby lakes, Nigeen, Khushalsar, Gilsar, and Anchar, for their livelihood, but face challenges from regulations and encroachment. Some were relocated by previous governments to Srinagar’s outskirts at Rak-e-Arth, which caused multiple problems for them, including social disruption and significant loss of livelihood.

“We were promised sky when we were shifted to this colony in 2014,” said an aged resident of Rak-e-Arth, who ferries people in his boat to cross the Jhelum River at Srinagar’s The Bund. “But since then, many sold their plots or houses and shifted back to the lake because our rozgaar (livelihood) is tied to the water. We are skilled only in rowing boats or guiding tourists.”

However, the draft legislation aims to fill the “policy vacuum” to legally guarantee the right to dignified, eco-friendly housing for the lake residents.

The draft bill proposes a regulated framework allowing residents to construct, upgrade or repair homes using eco-friendly materials while strictly prohibiting pollution, untreated sewage discharge and encroachment on water bodies.

It proposes setting up a Lakeside Eco-Housing Authority, which will ensure time-bound approvals through a single-window system and provide technical support, particularly to economically weaker sections in and around these water bodies.

“The legislation replaces uncertainty and illegality with a transparent, scientific and rights-based framework,” said the draft.

Sadiq’s second bill, titled ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Urban Commission Bill, 2026', is seeking to establish a dedicated statutory body, the Urban Commission, to ready a 25-year roadmap for urban development in Jammu and Kashmir with a focus on decongestion, sustainable infrastructure and scientific planning.

The panel will be meant to bring together experts in urban planning, environment, transport and heritage conservation and will have powers to seek data from government departments and consult stakeholders.

“Its recommendations will be placed before the Assembly with a mandatory action taken report within six months,” Sadiq said.