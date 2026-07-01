ETV Bharat / state

J&K Police's Intelligence Wing Attaches Property Of Ex-KCCI Leader Mubeen Shah

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) conducts raids in three targeted key locations, Srinagar, Shopian and Ganderbal districts, linked to transnational terror module operated by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), ( ANI photo )

Srinagar: The J&K Police Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Wednesday attached the property of a prominent businessman and former trade union leader Mubeen Shah in Srinagar.

A team of CIK led by deputy superintendent of police by Nisar Ahmed and DI East Inspector Rashid Khan raided the residence of Shah at Srinagar’s Dalgate neighbourhood. During the process, the team attached the property of Shah measuring 12 marlas.

He was the former president of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry from 2006 to 2008 but has been living outside the country since December 2019. Shah was among political leaders and trade unionists booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.