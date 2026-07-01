J&K Police's Intelligence Wing Attaches Property Of Ex-KCCI Leader Mubeen Shah
Shah was the former president of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry but has been living outside the country since December 2019.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Srinagar: The J&K Police Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Wednesday attached the property of a prominent businessman and former trade union leader Mubeen Shah in Srinagar.
A team of CIK led by deputy superintendent of police by Nisar Ahmed and DI East Inspector Rashid Khan raided the residence of Shah at Srinagar’s Dalgate neighbourhood. During the process, the team attached the property of Shah measuring 12 marlas.
He was the former president of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry from 2006 to 2008 but has been living outside the country since December 2019. Shah was among political leaders and trade unionists booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.
But the CIK booked him alongside two others under Sections 153-A & 505 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The case was filed after intelligence inputs revealed a well- orchestrated conspiracy by “unscrupulous anti-social and anti-national elements operating at the behest of secessionist forces within and outside the Valley”.
In 2025, the Special NIA Court in Srinagar invoked Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, declaring the trio as proclaimed offenders. The court found the accused were deliberately evading the judicial process and directed the accused to appear before it on or before January 31, 2026.
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