ETV Bharat / state

J&K High Court Upholds Jail Term Of Two Accused In Minor's Rape Case, Acquits Another

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has upheld the 10-year jail term awarded to two men for kidnapping and raping an 11-year-old girl. The court held that her speech impairment could not be a reason to discard her testimony, while acquitting a third accused for want of incriminating evidence against him.

Justice Rajnesh Oswal, in a 69-page judgment in Jammu, dismissed the appeals filed by Sanjeev Sharma alias Sanju and Rakesh Singh against their conviction under Sections 363 and 376 of the Ranbir Penal Code. The court, however, allowed the appeal filed by Rashpal Sharma, set aside his conviction and sentence, and ordered his release forthwith if he was not required in any other case.

The court made a significant observation about the treatment of witnesses with disabilities, stating, “the victim suffers from a serious disability, but her disability cannot be a disability of the court to decipher the truth from her statement.”

The judgment came in an appeal against the July 30, 2022 verdict of the Principal Sessions Judge, Reasi. The trial court had sentenced all three appellants to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 376 of RPC. They were also sentenced to six months of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500 under Section 363 RPC. An additional three months' imprisonment was prescribed in default of payment of fine.

The case arose from an incident on November 16, 2014, when the girl had gone to an agricultural land near her village in Reasi district.

According to the prosecution, her parents returned home in the evening and learnt that she had not returned from the fields. The family began searching for her and allegedly saw the three accused running away from bushes.

The girl was subsequently found unconscious, without clothes on her body, with blood stains on her clothes. She was taken home and later to a hospital.

The prosecution alleged that Rakesh Singh and Sanjeev Sharma had taken the girl towards the bushes, where she was sexually assaulted. Rashpal Sharma was also accused of involvement.

A written complaint was submitted at Arnas police station, leading to the registration of FIR No. 89/2014.

The investigation resulted in a chargesheet against the three men under Sections 363, 376 and 109 of RPC.

Of the 18 witnesses cited by the prosecution, 13 were examined during the trial.

A major issue in the appeal was whether the testimony of the girl could be relied upon despite her speech impairment and the alleged failure to follow the procedure prescribed under Section 119 of the Evidence Act.

The defence argued that her statement had not been videographed, as required under the provision, and that the interpreter who assisted her during the recording of her statement had not been made available for cross-examination.

The lawyers also questioned the reliability of her testimony, citing differences between her statement recorded before the magistrate and her deposition before the trial court.

The High Court examined the medical and other records relating to the girl's communication difficulties. It noted that an ENT specialist had reported difficulty in speaking, while an audiologist and speech pathologist had found that she was not dysphonic but had borderline intellectual abilities and misarticulated speech.

The court said the trial court had wrongly categorised the girl as deaf and dumb.

“The victim was a minor at the time of the incident, and she was not deaf but had speech impairment only,” Justice Oswal observed.

The court acknowledged that her statement had not been videographed, as required by the proviso to Section 119. However, it found that the appellants had failed to demonstrate how the procedural lapse had caused prejudice or resulted in a miscarriage of justice.

The judgment noted that the statement had been recorded with the assistance of Roshan Bhan, the principal of a school for hearing-impaired students, who had been examined by the trial court regarding his qualifications and experience.

The court also observed that the interpreter had taken an oath and was independent, with no interest in the outcome of the case.

It rejected the defence argument that the interpreter's non-availability for cross-examination warranted discarding the girl's testimony.

“An interpreter is not a witness to the facts constituting the prosecution's case. Rather, his sole function was to interpret the statement made by the victim,” the court said.

It further noted that the defence had not demonstrated that the girl's testimony was unintelligible or that the manner in which it was recorded had affected its ability to cross-examine her.

The appellants also argued that the medical examination did not establish sexual assault.

The girl was examined by a gynaecologist at District Hospital, Reasi, on November 19, 2014, three days after the incident. The medical examination recorded an intact hymen and no visible injuries on the external genitalia or inner thighs.

The vaginal slides sent for forensic examination did not show spermatozoa. The doctor had consequently recorded that there were no findings suggestive of sexual assault at the time of examination.

However, the high court said the absence of spermatozoa in the vaginal slides after 72 hours could not, by itself, disprove the prosecution case.

It relied on Supreme Court judgments explaining that the absence of injuries or semen does not necessarily rule out rape.

The court also considered the forensic examination of the girl's clothes. The report established the presence of semen and human spermatozoa on her trouser, while blood was detected on both the trousers and shirt.

Although the blood grouping could not be conclusively established, Justice Oswal held that the forensic findings supported the prosecution case.

“It is difficult to believe, in the light of evidence brought on record, that seminal and blood stains on the trouser of the victim and blood stains on the shirt, were managed to falsely implicate the appellants,” the judgment said.