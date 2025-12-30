ETV Bharat / state

An Axe Blow, a Family Tragedy, And 46 Years of Waiting: J&K High Court Shows Mercy To 70-Year-Old Woman Convict

The incident dates back to July 10, 1979, when an argument over irrigating maize fields escalated into violence within the family. ( Representational Image/Getty Images )

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has finally brought closure to a case that began in 1979, reducing the sentence of a now elderly woman to the period already undergone after nearly five decades of legal limbo.

Justice Sanjay Parihar, while deciding a 16-year+old criminal appeal, observed that the case itself “bears testimony to the systemic delay in the disposal of criminal cases.” The appellant, Shameema Begum, was convicted in 2009 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304-II of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), arising out of a domestic quarrel that occurred more than 46 years ago in north Kashmir’s Uri area.

The incident dates back to July 10, 1979, when an argument over irrigating maize fields escalated into violence within the family. According to the findings recorded by the trial court and reaffirmed by the High Court, Shameema Begum struck her mother-in-law with an axe during a quarrel. When the elderly grandmother of her husband intervened, she too was struck on the head and later succumbed to her injuries after four days. The court noted that the act was not premeditated and occurred “in the heat of the moment.”

Initially, police at Bijhama registered an FIR under Sections 326 and 324 RPC. After the victim’s death, the offence was converted to murder under Section 302. However, after a trial that stretched over three decades, the trial court convicted Begum only under Section 304-II and Section 324 of RPC, sentencing her to five years of rigorous imprisonment in 2009. She was also fined Rs 2,000.

The appeal against that conviction remained pending for another 16 years.

By the time the High Court finally heard the matter, the appellant was over 70 years old, suffering from severe age-related ailments, including serious weakness in eyesight. Her counsel highlighted her fragile health, modest socioeconomic background, and the fact that she lived in a remote area of Uri, making personal pursuit of the case nearly impossible.