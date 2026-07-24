J&K High Court Sets Aside Awards In 5 Employees' Compensation Cases, Orders Fresh Medical Assessment
The Court held that compensation must be determined only after a qualified medical practitioner assesses the actual loss of earning capacity suffered by a worker.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has held that the percentage of permanent disability cannot be the sole basis for awarding compensation under the Employees' Compensation law. The court ruled that compensation must be determined only after assessing the actual loss of earning capacity suffered by a worker, based on evidence from a qualified medical practitioner.
In a 15-page judgment delivered on Thursday (July 23), Justice Sanjay Parihar allowed five connected appeals filed by the erstwhile J&K State Forest Corporation, set aside compensation awards passed by the Commissioner under the Workmen's Compensation Act, 1923, and remanded all matters for fresh determination.
The Court, however, directed that 50 per cent of the compensation already deposited before the Commissioner be released to the injured workmen to avoid further hardships arising from the prolonged litigation, while the remaining amount, along with accrued interest, shall remain in a fixed deposit until the fresh decision.
The Claimants
The judgment dealt with five separate claims involving labourers engaged in forest operations, who suffered injuries while working for the J&K State Forest Corporation, either directly or through contractors.
The injured workmen included Sher Singh, Abdul Aziz Malik, Jia Lal, Fareed Ahmad and Farooq Ahmad. They had suffered permanent disabilities, ranging from 20 per cent to 60 per cent, in accidents involving falling logs, collapsing structures and other workplace accidents. The Commissioner had earlier awarded compensation ranging from Rs 75,500 to Rs 4.68 lakh, along with interest.
The Forest Corporation challenged those awards, arguing that the Commissioner had mechanically relied on disability percentages without determining the corresponding loss of earning capacity, as required under Section 4 of the Workmen's Compensation Act. The High Court agreed with that contention and reaffirmed an earlier decision in the case Divisional Manager (J&K SFC) vs Bansi Lal.
"The Commissioner was not competent to assess the loss of earning capacity of his own without there being any certificate by a qualified medical practitioner certifying the loss of earning capacity proportionate to the percentage of disability suffered by a workman in the case of non-scheduled injury," the Court held.
The HC's Observations
Justice Parihar observed that the Commissioner cannot substitute his own assessment for expert medical evidence where the law specifically requires assessment by a qualified medical practitioner.
The judgment emphasised that compensation under the beneficial legislation cannot be awarded mechanically merely because a claimant has suffered permanent disability.
Referring to Supreme Court precedent, the High Court said the real issue is how the injury affects the worker's livelihood and earning ability. Quoting the Supreme Court, the judgment said: "Ascertainment of the effect of the permanent disability on the actual earning capacity involves three steps."
The Supreme Court principles reproduced in the judgment require authorities to examine what activities the injured worker can still perform, the nature of his occupation before the accident, and whether the disability has prevented him from continuing the same work or earning a livelihood.
The High Court observed that these factors had not been examined by the Commissioner. After examining the records in all five cases, the court found serious deficiencies in the evidence.
Justice Parihar noted: "This Court has carefully examined the record of the Commissioner and finds that there is not even an iota of material to establish that any of the claimants possessed a disability certificate issued by a competent Medical Board."
Challenges Before The Court
The court acknowledged the respondents' submission that the accidents had occurred as far back as 1999, when disability claims were often decided on the basis of certificates issued by individual medical practitioners rather than Medical Boards. However, the court held that even under those circumstances, medical experts were still required to explain how the disability translated into loss of earning capacity.
The judgment said: "Compensation cannot be assessed mechanically. The medical expert is required to adduce evidence indicating the extent to which the permanent disability has resulted in loss of earning capacity of the claimant."
The Forest Corporation had also argued that there was no employer-employee relationship with the claimants. Rejecting that argument as a ground for interference in appeal, the High Court held that such issues are factual questions already determined by the Commissioner and ordinarily do not amount to substantial questions of law under Section 30 of the Workmen's Compensation Act.
The Supreme Court Precedent
The Court relied on Supreme Court precedent, holding that issues such as the occurrence of the accident, employer-employee relationship, age, wages and extent of disability are all questions of fact.
The judgment also reiterated that Section 12 of the Act protects workers engaged through contractors by making the principal employer liable for compensation where the work forms part of its ordinary business. While declining the workers' request to decide the claims on the existing record because of the long passage of time, the High Court held that fresh medical assessment was legally unavoidable.
The court directed: "The matters deserve to be remanded to the Commissioner, who shall have the claimants medically examined by a qualified medical practitioner or a duly constituted Medical Board for assessment of the nature and extent of disability as well as the corresponding loss of earning capacity."
Accordingly, the court set aside all five awards and directed the Commissioner to undertake a fresh determination after obtaining proper medical assessment of both disability and loss of earning capacity. To protect the interests of the injured workers during the fresh proceedings, the court ordered release of 50 per cent of the compensation already deposited before the Commissioner, while directing that the balance amount remain invested until the final outcome.
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