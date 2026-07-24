ETV Bharat / state

J&K High Court Sets Aside Awards In 5 Employees' Compensation Cases, Orders Fresh Medical Assessment

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has held that the percentage of permanent disability cannot be the sole basis for awarding compensation under the Employees' Compensation law. The court ruled that compensation must be determined only after assessing the actual loss of earning capacity suffered by a worker, based on evidence from a qualified medical practitioner.

In a 15-page judgment delivered on Thursday (July 23), Justice Sanjay Parihar allowed five connected appeals filed by the erstwhile J&K State Forest Corporation, set aside compensation awards passed by the Commissioner under the Workmen's Compensation Act, 1923, and remanded all matters for fresh determination.

The Court, however, directed that 50 per cent of the compensation already deposited before the Commissioner be released to the injured workmen to avoid further hardships arising from the prolonged litigation, while the remaining amount, along with accrued interest, shall remain in a fixed deposit until the fresh decision.

The Claimants

The judgment dealt with five separate claims involving labourers engaged in forest operations, who suffered injuries while working for the J&K State Forest Corporation, either directly or through contractors.

The injured workmen included Sher Singh, Abdul Aziz Malik, Jia Lal, Fareed Ahmad and Farooq Ahmad. They had suffered permanent disabilities, ranging from 20 per cent to 60 per cent, in accidents involving falling logs, collapsing structures and other workplace accidents. The Commissioner had earlier awarded compensation ranging from Rs 75,500 to Rs 4.68 lakh, along with interest.

The Forest Corporation challenged those awards, arguing that the Commissioner had mechanically relied on disability percentages without determining the corresponding loss of earning capacity, as required under Section 4 of the Workmen's Compensation Act. The High Court agreed with that contention and reaffirmed an earlier decision in the case Divisional Manager (J&K SFC) vs Bansi Lal.

"The Commissioner was not competent to assess the loss of earning capacity of his own without there being any certificate by a qualified medical practitioner certifying the loss of earning capacity proportionate to the percentage of disability suffered by a workman in the case of non-scheduled injury," the Court held.

The HC's Observations

Justice Parihar observed that the Commissioner cannot substitute his own assessment for expert medical evidence where the law specifically requires assessment by a qualified medical practitioner.

The judgment emphasised that compensation under the beneficial legislation cannot be awarded mechanically merely because a claimant has suffered permanent disability.

Referring to Supreme Court precedent, the High Court said the real issue is how the injury affects the worker's livelihood and earning ability. Quoting the Supreme Court, the judgment said: "Ascertainment of the effect of the permanent disability on the actual earning capacity involves three steps."