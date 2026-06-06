ETV Bharat / state

J&K High Court Grants Bail To POCSO Accused

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has granted bail to a man booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl.

While pronouncing the order, the high court observed that refusal of bail in the facts of the case would amount to a "perversity of justice".

Justice Sanjay Dhar, in his 11-page judgment, allowed the bail application of Shahnawaz Amin Shah in FIR No. 01/2025 registered at Magam police station in Budgam district. The accused is facing trial for offences under Sections 64 and 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 4 of the POCSO Act.

The prosecution alleged that the victim's father reported on January 2, 2025, that his minor daughter had been kidnapped by the accused. Police later recovered the girl from Dooru in Anantnag district and arrested Shah. The prosecution alleged that the accused had sexual intercourse with the girl during their stay there.

According to the investigators, the girl's date of birth is December 27, 2008, making her a minor at the time of the incident.

The court noted that during trial, the prosecutrix stated she had been in contact with the accused for about two months and had voluntarily accompanied him to various locations before reaching Dooru. She told the trial court that they loved each other and that she boarded vehicles with him of her own free will. She further stated that whatever happened between them was with her consent.

The High Court also took note of the testimony of the girl's mother, who stated that the prosecutrix and the accused were in love and that her daughter had left home voluntarily. The mother further testified that the girl continued to stay with the accused's family even after his arrest because she wanted to marry him.

While considering the bail plea, the court observed that consent of a minor has no legal value under the POCSO Act but said the circumstances of the relationship could still be relevant while deciding bail.

"While consent of the prosecutrix is legally irrelevant in cases involving offences under the POCSO Act, yet the Courts have recognised the relationships among young adults in cases where there may have been de facto approval of young adults for a sexual relationship."

The court further observed: "Such sexual relationships are definitely misguided but have to be treated on a different footing."