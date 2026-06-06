J&K High Court Grants Bail To POCSO Accused
Refusal of bail in the facts of the case would amount to perversity of justice: Justice Sanjay Dhar
Published : June 6, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST|
Updated : June 6, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has granted bail to a man booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl.
While pronouncing the order, the high court observed that refusal of bail in the facts of the case would amount to a "perversity of justice".
Justice Sanjay Dhar, in his 11-page judgment, allowed the bail application of Shahnawaz Amin Shah in FIR No. 01/2025 registered at Magam police station in Budgam district. The accused is facing trial for offences under Sections 64 and 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 4 of the POCSO Act.
The prosecution alleged that the victim's father reported on January 2, 2025, that his minor daughter had been kidnapped by the accused. Police later recovered the girl from Dooru in Anantnag district and arrested Shah. The prosecution alleged that the accused had sexual intercourse with the girl during their stay there.
According to the investigators, the girl's date of birth is December 27, 2008, making her a minor at the time of the incident.
The court noted that during trial, the prosecutrix stated she had been in contact with the accused for about two months and had voluntarily accompanied him to various locations before reaching Dooru. She told the trial court that they loved each other and that she boarded vehicles with him of her own free will. She further stated that whatever happened between them was with her consent.
The High Court also took note of the testimony of the girl's mother, who stated that the prosecutrix and the accused were in love and that her daughter had left home voluntarily. The mother further testified that the girl continued to stay with the accused's family even after his arrest because she wanted to marry him.
While considering the bail plea, the court observed that consent of a minor has no legal value under the POCSO Act but said the circumstances of the relationship could still be relevant while deciding bail.
"While consent of the prosecutrix is legally irrelevant in cases involving offences under the POCSO Act, yet the Courts have recognised the relationships among young adults in cases where there may have been de facto approval of young adults for a sexual relationship."
The court further observed: "Such sexual relationships are definitely misguided but have to be treated on a different footing."
"When the facts and circumstances of a particular case show that there was tacit approval in fact, though not consent in law for the sexual intercourse between two young adults, the offence that may have been committed has to be looked at with less severity," Justice Dhar said.
Referring to the evidence recorded during trial, the court noted that the victim had admitted accompanying the accused voluntarily and had acknowledged a romantic relationship with him.
The court then made the key observation that formed the basis of the bail order.
"Though the consent that may have been given by the victim to the sexual intercourse committed by the petitioner with her has no legal sanctity because she was a minor at the relevant time, yet it does have bearing upon determination of the question relating to grant of bail. In such circumstances, if bail is refused to the petitioner, it would be a perversity of justice."
The judge also noted that the prosecutrix continued to live with the accused's family and had not returned to her parental home.
"Even after arrest of the petitioner, the prosecutrix continues to live with his family and she has not come back to her parental house, which shows that she is adamant on living with the petitioner."
The court held that a prima facie case for grant of bail had been made out.
The High Court also noted that six of the 16 prosecution witnesses, including the prosecutrix and her parents, had already been examined and that only police officials, doctors and other formal witnesses remained to be examined. It said there was little possibility of the accused tampering with evidence if released on bail.
Allowing the petition, the court directed the release of the accused on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the like amount. It also directed him to appear before the trial court on every date of hearing, not leave Jammu and Kashmir without prior permission of the trial court and not influence witnesses or tamper with evidence.
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