J&K High Court Dismisses Mehbooba Mufti's PIL On Transfer Of Undertrial Kashmiri Prisoners

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti seeking the repatriation of undertrial prisoners from jails outside the Union Territory. The court held that the petition was vague, unsupported by facts and appeared driven by political considerations.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal ruled that the petitioner lacked locus standi and had failed to establish any genuine public interest warranting the court’s intervention.

"The PIL cannot be allowed to be utilised as an instrument for advancing partisan or political agendas or transforming the Court into a political platform," the bench observed in its 15-page judgment.

The court said, "PIL is also not a mechanism for gaining political leverage, and the Courts cannot serve as a forum for electoral campaigns."

In her petition, 66-year-old Mehbooba claimed that families of undertrial prisoners belonging to Jammu and Kashmir had approached her with grievances regarding their detention in prisons outside the Union Territory.

She sought directions to the Union of India, the Union Territory administration, the Director General of Police and the Director General of Prisons to immediately transfer all undertrial prisoners lodged outside Jammu and Kashmir back to jails within the Union Territory unless "unavoidable and compelling necessity" was shown.

The petition also sought framing of a protocol ensuring weekly in-person family meetings, unrestricted lawyer-client interviews, monitoring by Legal Services Authorities, constitution of an oversight committee of retired judicial officers and reimbursement of travel expenses for families of undertrials lodged outside the UT.

The respondents included the Union of India through the Home Secretary, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir through its Home Secretary, the Director General of Police and the Director General of Prisons. The Union was represented by Deputy Solicitor General of India T M Shamsi, while the UT was represented by senior law officers.

Justice Rajnesh Oswal, authoring the judgment for the bench, said the petition was founded on “general and vague averments” and lacked essential particulars.

“The petitioner has miserably failed to specify the particulars of such families and of those under-trial prisoners, whose cause the petitioner has claimed to project through the medium of this petition,” the court noted.

The bench pointed out that no specific transfer orders had been placed on record or challenged and that detention of undertrials outside the UT was not a uniform practice but based on case-specific orders issued by competent authorities.

“Lacking material documents and grounded in ambiguity, the petition seeks to invoke the writ jurisdiction on the basis of incomplete and unsubstantiated facts,” the judgment said.