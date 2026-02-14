ETV Bharat / state

After 19-Year Legal Battle, J&K High Court Awards Rs 31.44 Lakh Plus 7.5% Interest to Families of 2007 Samba Crash Victims

The High Court also held both insurers — Oriental Insurance Company Ltd. and New India Assurance Company Ltd. — jointly responsible. ( Representational Image/ANI )

Srinagar: For nearly two decades, the families of four victims killed in a horrific 2007 road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba have navigated a labyrinth of legal battles. The journey has finally reached a poignant conclusion after the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh significantly enhanced their combined compensation to Rs 31,44,589 along with interest of 7.5% per annum. The court held that "statutory benefits" cannot be used by insurance companies to minimise the value of a lost life.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar, presiding over a cluster of appeals, modified several MACT Jammu awards, ruling that the families of the deceased are entitled to substantial payouts despite the passage of 19 years since the tragedy.

"The plea taken (by the insurance company) is without substance and cannot be accepted, for the family of the deceased would also be entitled to the monetary benefits, which they have received from the Government on account of the death of the deceased, had he died a natural death".

The case dates back to the morning of November 1, 2007. At around 9 am, a Maruti Van carrying several passengers from Jammu toward Dharamshala was travelling near Berero Khad, close to the Barian Camp in Supwal.

The car (JK02M-0615) was "hit and crushed" between two speeding buses—one (JK02X-1731) insured by the Oriental Insurance Company and the other (JK08-7129) by New India Assurance. The impact resulted in killing multiple passengers instantly.

Among the deceased were Narinjan Dass Gupta, a retired Assistant Education Officer, and his wife, Sushil Gupta. Their sons, Deepak and Anil Gupta, had initially seen their claims dismissed by a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Jammu, on the technicality that their sisters were not joined as claimants, a decision the High Court has now set aside.

"I am in agreement with the learned counsel for the appellants that in the absence of any material on record, the Tribunal was not justified in dismissing the claim petition(s) only for non-joinder of parties," Justice Kumar said.

Clarifying the law for major, self-sufficient children, the judge added: "It can also not be disputed that even a legal heir, who may not be dependent and does not suffer any loss of dependency, can maintain a claim petition".

Justice Kumar awarded the brothers Rs 1.10 lakh for the death of their father and an equal amount for their mother, covering loss of estate, funeral expenses, and consortium.