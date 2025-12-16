ETV Bharat / state

J&K HC Upholds Eviction In Srinagar Nazool Land Case

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh dismissed two connected writ petitions by senior citizens from Srinagar challenging eviction proceedings and seeking proprietary rights over Nazool land (government-owned property in India). While making strong observations against the petitioners for concealing earlier litigation, the high court ruled that they had "indulged in deliberate and conscious suppression of material facts".

In the 15-page judgment pronounced on Monday, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal rejected the plea of 85-year-old Radha Krishen Koul and 76-year-old Mohan Lal Koul and other family members, who had approached the court against the Union Territory administration over a commercial property at Sheikh Bagh in Srinagar. The court upheld a show-cause eviction notice issued under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1988, and ruled that the petitioners were unauthorised occupants after the expiry of their lease.

"The petitioners were not lessees of the property at the time the Government Order of 1981 was issued," the court observed, adding that their plea for parity with other leaseholders "holds no merit given that the petitioners were not lessees of the property at the time the Government Order of 1981 was issued."

The case revolved around a five-marla (roughly equivalent to 1,000 to 1,361 square feet) leased property with a structure, originally transferred to the petitioners' predecessors in 1957. The lease expired in 1974 and was renewed only in 1982. The petitioners sought the conferment of proprietary rights under Government Order No. Rev/NDK/248 of 1981, which allowed certain leaseholders to acquire ownership at concessional rates.

However, the court noted that the petitioners had instead applied under the Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (Vesting of Ownership Rights) Act, 2001, popularly known as the Roshni Act, under which only three marlas and 269 square feet were regularised in 2005 at a rate of Rs 80 lakh per kanal.

Justice Nargal emphasised that beneficiaries under the Roshni Act formed a "separate and distinct category" from those covered under the Government Order, 1981. "Therefore, the plea of discrimination under Article 14 holds no merit," the judgment said.