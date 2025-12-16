J&K HC Upholds Eviction In Srinagar Nazool Land Case
It slammed the petitioners, Radha Krishen Koul (85) and Mohan Lal Koul (76), saying they had "indulged in deliberate and conscious suppression of material facts".
Published : December 16, 2025 at 6:36 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh dismissed two connected writ petitions by senior citizens from Srinagar challenging eviction proceedings and seeking proprietary rights over Nazool land (government-owned property in India). While making strong observations against the petitioners for concealing earlier litigation, the high court ruled that they had "indulged in deliberate and conscious suppression of material facts".
In the 15-page judgment pronounced on Monday, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal rejected the plea of 85-year-old Radha Krishen Koul and 76-year-old Mohan Lal Koul and other family members, who had approached the court against the Union Territory administration over a commercial property at Sheikh Bagh in Srinagar. The court upheld a show-cause eviction notice issued under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1988, and ruled that the petitioners were unauthorised occupants after the expiry of their lease.
"The petitioners were not lessees of the property at the time the Government Order of 1981 was issued," the court observed, adding that their plea for parity with other leaseholders "holds no merit given that the petitioners were not lessees of the property at the time the Government Order of 1981 was issued."
The case revolved around a five-marla (roughly equivalent to 1,000 to 1,361 square feet) leased property with a structure, originally transferred to the petitioners' predecessors in 1957. The lease expired in 1974 and was renewed only in 1982. The petitioners sought the conferment of proprietary rights under Government Order No. Rev/NDK/248 of 1981, which allowed certain leaseholders to acquire ownership at concessional rates.
However, the court noted that the petitioners had instead applied under the Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (Vesting of Ownership Rights) Act, 2001, popularly known as the Roshni Act, under which only three marlas and 269 square feet were regularised in 2005 at a rate of Rs 80 lakh per kanal.
Justice Nargal emphasised that beneficiaries under the Roshni Act formed a "separate and distinct category" from those covered under the Government Order, 1981. "Therefore, the plea of discrimination under Article 14 holds no merit," the judgment said.
The court further observed that the Roshni Act itself had been declared unconstitutional and void ab initio (void from the beginning) by a division bench in the landmark Prof SK Bhalla case. Quoting extensively from that ruling, Justice Nargal reiterated that "all acts done under the Act of 2001 or amendments thereunder are unconstitutional and void ab initio".
As a result, any proprietary rights claimed by the petitioners based on the 2005 regularisation were held to be legally non-existent. "Any claim made by petitioners for proprietary rights based on regularisation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Land (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001, is not tenable in the eyes of law," the court ruled.
After the lease expired in April 2014 and no renewal was sought, the administration initiated eviction proceedings. Upholding the notice issued by the Assistant Commissioner Nazool, the court held that the Estate Officer was "well within his statutory domain" to act under Section 4(1) of the Public Premises Act. "Notice No. ACN/R/L/85 dated October 27, 2021, cannot be contested on the grounds of illegality and being issued without any power and authority," Justice Nargal said.
In strong remarks, the high court faulted the petitioners for concealing earlier litigation. The judgment records that previous writ petitions filed in 2018 and 2019 were withdrawn after replies were filed by the government, a fact not disclosed in the present proceedings. "This court is constrained to record that the petitioners have indulged in deliberate and conscious suppression of material facts," Justice Nargal observed, terming it "a calculated attempt to mislead this court and to get interim relief by deception."
Citing Supreme Court precedents, the court reiterated that litigants approaching writ courts must do so with complete candour. "A litigant who attempts to secure orders of the court by suppressing material facts forfeits all right to be heard," the judge said.
While holding that the case was fit for exemplary costs, the court ultimately refrained from imposing any, considering the advanced age of the petitioners. "Taking a lenient view of the matter, keeping in view the age of the petitioners, this court is not inclined to saddle the petitioners with costs at this fag end of their lives," Justice Nargal said, while issuing a firm warning against such conduct in future. "The interim directions passed in both cases shall stand vacated. The respondents shall be at liberty to proceed further against the petitioners in accordance with law, rules, and the applicable statutory regime," the court said.
