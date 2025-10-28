'Bail Is A Rule And Its Denial An Exception': J&K HC Grants Bail To 4 Men In Anantnag Bank Manager Abduction Case
All four accused are residents of Kanganhall village in south Kashmir's Anantnag district
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has granted bail to four men from Anantnag, all related to each other, accused of abducting and assaulting a Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch manager in July this year.
Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani, while pronouncing the detailed 24-page order on October 27, 2025, said the "basic rule may perhaps be tersely put as bail not jail" and found that there were "no reasonable grounds" to believe that the accused were guilty of offences carrying life imprisonment or death under the Bharatiya Naya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.
The accused are Manzoor Ahmad Ganie and Mohammad Afroz Ganie, both sons of Abdul Aziz Ganie; Mubarak Ahmad Ganie, son of Mohammad Yousuf Ganie; and Imtiyaz Ahmad Ganie, son of Manzoor Ahmad Ganie. All four are residents of Kanganhall village in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
The case arose from a case registered at Police Station Achabal on July 29, 2025, under Sections 115(2), 3(5), and 140(2) of the BNS. According to the prosecution, the four men stopped the vehicle of Saqib Ahmad Najar, Branch Manager of J&K Bank Tilwani Achabal, at around 8 PM, dragged him out, assaulted him, and abducted him along with his car with an alleged intent to cause him harm and create panic in the locality. Police claimed the bank manager was later recovered from the house of the accused Manzoor Ahmad Ganie and that his red Swift car was seized from the compound.
The accused denied the charges, arguing that they were "falsely and frivolously implicated." Their counsel, Advocate Aswad Attar, submitted that the police narrative was "fabricated and lacks any substance," and that the complainant, being a bank official, had misused his position by misleading people with false promises of business loans and then implicating them in false cases. The defence argued that there were no "reasonable grounds" of involvement that could attract the statutory bar on bail.
Justice Wani, while considering the petitioners' arguments, noted that they had been in custody since August and that their detention was no longer warranted. "A mere labeling of an offence carrying punishment of death or imprisonment for life in alternative is not sufficient to attract the bar imposed by the provisions of Section 480(1)(i) of the BNSS corresponding to Section 437(1) of the Code," the court observed. The judge held that "the reasonable grounds would obviously mean something more than mere suspicion and conjectures and something less than proof."
Referring to the Supreme Court judgment in State of Rajasthan vs Balchand (1977 AIR 2447), Justice Wani quoted, "Basic rule may perhaps be tersely put as bail not jail, except where there are circumstances of fleeing from justice or thwarting the course of justice or creating other troubles in the shape of repeating offences or intimidating the witnesses and the like, by the petitioner who seeks enlargement on bail from the court."
Citing another landmark case, Sanjay Chandra vs Central Bureau of Investigation (2012), the judge observed that "the object of bail is neither punitive nor preventive" and that "deprivation of liberty must be considered a punishment, unless it can be required to ensure that an accused person will stand his trial when called upon."
The court held that there was "nothing on record to suggest that petitioners, if admitted to bail, will jump over the concession and misuse the same by attempting to influence the prosecution witnesses or absconding at the trial." It added that "the liberty of an individual, which is too precious a value of our constitutional system cannot be curtailed by mere labeling of offences without there being any concrete and supporting evidence basing the same."
Granting bail, Justice Wani directed that each of the accused furnish a personal bond of Rs one lakh and two sureties from among close relatives, each worth Rs 50,000, to the satisfaction of the Registrar Judicial of the High Court and the Superintendent of Jail concerned.
The judge further imposed strict conditions on the accused. They must remain punctual during trial, refrain from making any inducement or threats to witnesses, not leave the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir without court permission, not repeat any criminal act, and not confront the alleged victim during his travel to and from work.
Justice Wani warned that any violation of these conditions would allow the trial court to take action under Sections 491 and 492 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to cancel their bail. The order also made it clear that the observations made were limited to the bail decision and should not influence the outcome of the trial.
"The petitioners (Manzoor, Afroz, Mubarak and Imtiyaz) are admitted to bail in case (FIR No. 58/2025). This order shall, however, be subject ... to conditions...It is needful to mention that nothing in this order shall be construed as any prejudging of or interference into the merits of the case, which obviously shall be subject matter of the trial," it said.
Meanwhile, the judge also asserted that "bail is a rule and its denial an exception" while making a significant statement regarding judicial discretion under the new criminal legislation. According to Justice Wani, "No single rule or a golden litmus test is applicable for consideration of a bail application, and instead some material principles/guidelines are needed to be kept in mind by the Courts and the Magistrates for consideration of a bail application...courts must weigh in the judicial scales, pros and cons varying from case to case."
