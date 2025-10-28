ETV Bharat / state

'Bail Is A Rule And Its Denial An Exception': J&K HC Grants Bail To 4 Men In Anantnag Bank Manager Abduction Case

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has granted bail to four men from Anantnag, all related to each other, accused of abducting and assaulting a Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch manager in July this year.

Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani, while pronouncing the detailed 24-page order on October 27, 2025, said the "basic rule may perhaps be tersely put as bail not jail" and found that there were "no reasonable grounds" to believe that the accused were guilty of offences carrying life imprisonment or death under the Bharatiya Naya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The accused are Manzoor Ahmad Ganie and Mohammad Afroz Ganie, both sons of Abdul Aziz Ganie; Mubarak Ahmad Ganie, son of Mohammad Yousuf Ganie; and Imtiyaz Ahmad Ganie, son of Manzoor Ahmad Ganie. All four are residents of Kanganhall village in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The case arose from a case registered at Police Station Achabal on July 29, 2025, under Sections 115(2), 3(5), and 140(2) of the BNS. According to the prosecution, the four men stopped the vehicle of Saqib Ahmad Najar, Branch Manager of J&K Bank Tilwani Achabal, at around 8 PM, dragged him out, assaulted him, and abducted him along with his car with an alleged intent to cause him harm and create panic in the locality. Police claimed the bank manager was later recovered from the house of the accused Manzoor Ahmad Ganie and that his red Swift car was seized from the compound.

The accused denied the charges, arguing that they were "falsely and frivolously implicated." Their counsel, Advocate Aswad Attar, submitted that the police narrative was "fabricated and lacks any substance," and that the complainant, being a bank official, had misused his position by misleading people with false promises of business loans and then implicating them in false cases. The defence argued that there were no "reasonable grounds" of involvement that could attract the statutory bar on bail.

Justice Wani, while considering the petitioners' arguments, noted that they had been in custody since August and that their detention was no longer warranted. "A mere labeling of an offence carrying punishment of death or imprisonment for life in alternative is not sufficient to attract the bar imposed by the provisions of Section 480(1)(i) of the BNSS corresponding to Section 437(1) of the Code," the court observed. The judge held that "the reasonable grounds would obviously mean something more than mere suspicion and conjectures and something less than proof."

Referring to the Supreme Court judgment in State of Rajasthan vs Balchand (1977 AIR 2447), Justice Wani quoted, "Basic rule may perhaps be tersely put as bail not jail, except where there are circumstances of fleeing from justice or thwarting the course of justice or creating other troubles in the shape of repeating offences or intimidating the witnesses and the like, by the petitioner who seeks enlargement on bail from the court."