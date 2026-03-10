ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Govt Disengages Three Jal Shakti Dept Workers For 'Anti-National Activities'

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has disengaged two need-based workers and a daily rated worker in the Jal Shakti Department from services for their alleged involvement in anti-national and subversive activities. The two need-based workers are from Kishtwar while the daily rated worker disengaged from services belongs to Anantnag.

An order issued by Financial Commissioner Jal Shakti Department Shaleen Kabra said that the need based casual labour Liaqat Ali Bhagwan, son of Aziz Muhammad Bhagwan, a resident of Huller Kishtwar has been disengaged from the service for being involved in anti-national and subversive activities. It cited an FIR against him registered in 2019 under sections 13, 18, 19, 38 and 39 of UAPA for allegedly being involved in terror acts including harbouring terrorists. The order said that filing of charge sheet under these sections of UAPA was under process.