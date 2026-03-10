Jammu Kashmir Govt Disengages Three Jal Shakti Dept Workers For 'Anti-National Activities'
The two need-based labourers and a daily rated worker have been named in FIRs under various sections of the UAPA.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has disengaged two need-based workers and a daily rated worker in the Jal Shakti Department from services for their alleged involvement in anti-national and subversive activities. The two need-based workers are from Kishtwar while the daily rated worker disengaged from services belongs to Anantnag.
An order issued by Financial Commissioner Jal Shakti Department Shaleen Kabra said that the need based casual labour Liaqat Ali Bhagwan, son of Aziz Muhammad Bhagwan, a resident of Huller Kishtwar has been disengaged from the service for being involved in anti-national and subversive activities. It cited an FIR against him registered in 2019 under sections 13, 18, 19, 38 and 39 of UAPA for allegedly being involved in terror acts including harbouring terrorists. The order said that filing of charge sheet under these sections of UAPA was under process.
A similar disengagement order has been issued against the need based casual labour Kousar Hussain Bhagwan, son of the Muhammad Akber Bhagwan, a resident of Hunjala Kishtwar on similar charges. Kousar also faces a case against him under sections 13, 18, 19, 38 and 39 of UAPA for allegedly being involved in terror acts including harbouring terrorists.
The services of daily rated worker Showkat Ahmed Zargar, son of Nazir Ahmed Zargar, a resident of Iqbal Mohalla Bijbehara, district Anantnag have also been disengaged. A case against him was registered under 53 of 2019 under section 307 of RPC, 7/27 Arms Act and section 16 and 18 of UAPA was registered against him. His services has been engaged under government order number 43-JK (JSD) of 2026.