J&K Govt Appoints Temporary Principal At GMC Doda Amid Senior Doctors’ Reluctance To Relocate
Jammu and Kashmir appoints Dr. Dev Raj Dogra as temporary GMC Doda principal amid senior doctors’ reluctance to relocate, citing limited authority and logistical challenges.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 11, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
By Amir Tantray
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has appointed an ad hoc principal at Government Medical College (GMC) Doda after struggling to find a senior professor willing to shift from the GMC Jammu to head the institution.
According to an official order, Dr Dev Raj Dogra, head of the Department of Dermatology, GMC Jammu, has been given additional charge as principal of the GMC Doda until further arrangements are made. The order no. 143-JK (HME) of 2026, dated March 11, was issued by the Commissioner/Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, M. Raju.
The post has remained vacant since January 31, following the retirement of former principal Dr Rakesh Bahl, and the government failed to appoint any permanent replacement with any senior faculty member or principal from other medical colleges.
Officials and senior doctors claimed that the administration has been facing challenges filling the position due to the resistance from senior professors posted in Jammu, as they are unwilling to move to Doda.
A senior doctor at GMC Jammu told ETV Bharat that the assignment as a principal of a government medical college is prestigious, but doctors believe the position comes with limited administrative authority.
“To become principal of a GMC is always a great thing, but not merely to occupy the chair without having powers. Past precedents suggest that strings are pulled from elsewhere, and interference from local administration sometimes puts principals in a difficult position,” he said.
Some doctors also pointed to logistical challenges in the case of ad hoc appointments because professors appointed as principals often have to shuttle between Jammu and Doda while managing responsibilities at both places, making the arrangement difficult to sustain.
“The permanent faculty strength at GMC Doda has not yet reached a level where the government can appoint a principal from within the institution. That is why somebody from GMC Jammu, GMC Srinagar or any other college has to take this responsibility, which they are reluctant to do,” said another doctor.
He said the issue was not limited to Doda and that other recently established government medical colleges in the region face similar challenges. “This problem is also seen in GMCs in Rajouri, Kathua and Udhampur,” the doctor said, suggesting a long-term recruitment policy to ensure stable leadership at such institutions.
A health department official proposed that the government should consider appointing a senior administrative officer as principal to manage institutional affairs more effectively. “In my opinion, it may be better to appoint an IAS officer as GMC principal since administrators are trained to run institutions,” he said.
The GMC Doda was announced by the government of India in 2014, along with four other GMCs in Jammu and Kashmir, including GMC Kathua, GMC Rajouri, GMC Anantnag, and GMC Baramulla.
The first batch of MBBS students joined the college in 2020. Dr Tariq Azad was appointed the first principal in 2019 and served for three years. After his tenure, principals frequently changed, often serving only brief periods. For example, Dr Noor Ali succeeded Dr Azad but remained in the position for just a few months. He was followed by Dr Dinesh Kumar, who left the college before completing his term due to discomfort. Subsequently, Dr Puja Vimesh was appointed principal, but she also left midway, citing medical reasons.
Dr Rakesh Bahl was then appointed as her replacement and completed his term in January this year. It is noteworthy that all these principals held additional charges alongside their primary responsibilities at GMC Jammu.
To appoint a principal on a full-term basis, the candidate must be the senior-most professor and should have completed five years as a professor at GMC.
