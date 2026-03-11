ETV Bharat / state

J&K Govt Appoints Temporary Principal At GMC Doda Amid Senior Doctors’ Reluctance To Relocate

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has appointed an ad hoc principal at Government Medical College (GMC) Doda after struggling to find a senior professor willing to shift from the GMC Jammu to head the institution.

According to an official order, Dr Dev Raj Dogra, head of the Department of Dermatology, GMC Jammu, has been given additional charge as principal of the GMC Doda until further arrangements are made. The order no. 143-JK (HME) of 2026, dated March 11, was issued by the Commissioner/Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, M. Raju.

The post has remained vacant since January 31, following the retirement of former principal Dr Rakesh Bahl, and the government failed to appoint any permanent replacement with any senior faculty member or principal from other medical colleges.

Officials and senior doctors claimed that the administration has been facing challenges filling the position due to the resistance from senior professors posted in Jammu, as they are unwilling to move to Doda.

A senior doctor at GMC Jammu told ETV Bharat that the assignment as a principal of a government medical college is prestigious, but doctors believe the position comes with limited administrative authority.

“To become principal of a GMC is always a great thing, but not merely to occupy the chair without having powers. Past precedents suggest that strings are pulled from elsewhere, and interference from local administration sometimes puts principals in a difficult position,” he said.