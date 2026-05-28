ETV Bharat / state

Who Ordered Sidhra Demolitions: Jammu Kashmir Forest Minister Says LG, Chief Secretary, Forest Department Have 'No Information'

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Forest Minister Javaid Ahmad Rana on Thursday said that the Lieutenant Governor administration and bureaucrats have no role in the demolition drive in Jammu's Sidhra targeting dwellings belonging to the Gujjar and Bakarwals, a week after the incident snowballed into a controversy.

Rana, who holds the Forest and Tribal Affairs portfolios, said that he enquired with Lok Bhavan, Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, Atal Dullo and was informed that both the offices have no information about the demolitions.

“I inquired about it with the top officials of my department (Forest Department) and was told that they have no information about it. I called Lok Bhavan (official residence of LG Manoj Sinha), and I also inquired with the Chief Secretary. I was informed that they have no information about it, nor has the Revenue Department given orders for demolition,” Rana said, while visiting the victims in Raika Bandi in Sidhra on the outskirts of Jammu city, where 40 dwellings of the Gujjar and Bakarwals were demolished last week.

“How did this all happen when no one in the government ordered the demolitions. I set up two inquiry teams of officials to ascertain the facts and on whose behest this incident happened,” Rana said.

One inquiry team will be headed by the Director of the Tribal Affairs Department, Mumtaz Ali, who will be assisted by three other officials, while the other committee will be headed by senior officer Rajinder Singh Tara, with Additional Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Jammu and Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Jammu as its members. The teams have been asked to submit their reports in a week.

The Tribal Affairs Department is the nodal department for implementing the Forest Rights Act in Jammu and Kashmir. “The Tribal Affairs Committee will unearth the violations of the FRA in this incident and why the Forest Rights Act (FRA) was not respected in this incident,” the minister said. He visited Raika Bandi on the day of Eid al-Adha (Wednesday) and assured the victims of justice.

Rana said the Sidhra demolitions “openly violated” the FRA. “The tribals have been facing injustice for the last 50 years. Three tribal youth were killed during the PDP-BJP government. But it is for the first time that an inquiry has been ordered into the alleged FRA violations and other atrocities on the tribals," he said, adding that those officials who violated the FRA will face action.