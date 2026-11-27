ETV Bharat / state

J&K Central Administrative Tribunal Refuses To Defer Police SI Exam, Test To Be Held On November 29

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Srinagar Bench, has declined to defer the Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector examination scheduled for November 29, allowing the recruitment process to proceed as planned.

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) said on Friday that the OMR-based written examination for the post of Sub-Inspector in the Home Department will be held on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.