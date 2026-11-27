J&K Central Administrative Tribunal Refuses To Defer Police SI Exam, Test To Be Held On November 29
Earlier, a group of applicants had sought an interim order to postpone the SI examination, raising concerns over fairness, transparency and credibility of the examination.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
Srinagar: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Srinagar Bench, has declined to defer the Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector examination scheduled for November 29, allowing the recruitment process to proceed as planned.
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) said on Friday that the OMR-based written examination for the post of Sub-Inspector in the Home Department will be held on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
The decision came after a group of applicants approached the tribunal in an original application (OA No. 1326/2026), titled "Bilal Ahmad Khoja and Others Vs Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Others", seeking an interim order to postpone the SI examination and halt further recruitment proceedings for the Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) posts, whose examination was held on November 15.
The applicants had raised concerns over the fairness, transparency and credibility of the examination process. In response, JKSSB placed before the tribunal the existing government protocols, standard operating procedures and additional preventive measures introduced by its Controller of Examinations to ensure the fair conduct of the SI examination.
After considering the safeguards presented by the board, the tribunal declined to grant interim relief. It also refused to stay the FAA recruitment process and rejected the plea to postpone the SI examination on November 29.
Meanwhile, JKSSB has stepped up preparations for the examination. On Friday, it organised a training programme for more than 3,000 invigilators and supporting staff of Jammu district at the Convention Centre in Jammu.
The session was presided over by JKSSB members Rakesh Kumar Badyal and Sudhir Bali, who are also coordinators for Jammu district.
The participants were briefed on examination duties, standard operating procedures, candidate identity and admit card verification, frisking, seating arrangements and measures to prevent the use of unfair means.
The board also stressed the need to maintain the confidentiality of examination material, follow prescribed timelines and ensure proper coordination among centre superintendents, invigilators and supporting staff.
JKSSB said all personnel had been directed to remain vigilant and ensure that candidates are treated fairly and uniformly. The board reiterated its commitment to conducting a free, fair and transparent examination. It advised candidates to rely only on information published on its official website and ignore rumours and misleading claims.
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