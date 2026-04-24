ETV Bharat / state

J&K: 11.5 Marlas of Land Attached by NIA in 2020 Terror Case Probe

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attached a parcel of land in central Kashmir's Budgam district belonging to an accused in a terror-related case registered in 2020, officials said. The action was carried out by an NIA team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Panchkach Agarwal. The team attached 11.5 marlas of land located in the SK Bagh area of Budgam.

Officials said the property is recorded under Survey No. 25 and is owned by Tafazul Hussain Parimoo, son of Abdul Rashid Parimoo. He is a resident of Sheikh-ul-Alam Colony in Nowgam, Srinagar.