J&K: 11.5 Marlas of Land Attached by NIA in 2020 Terror Case Probe
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team attached 11.5 marlas of land located in the SK Bagh area of Budgam.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST
Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attached a parcel of land in central Kashmir's Budgam district belonging to an accused in a terror-related case registered in 2020, officials said. The action was carried out by an NIA team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Panchkach Agarwal. The team attached 11.5 marlas of land located in the SK Bagh area of Budgam.
Officials said the property is recorded under Survey No. 25 and is owned by Tafazul Hussain Parimoo, son of Abdul Rashid Parimoo. He is a resident of Sheikh-ul-Alam Colony in Nowgam, Srinagar.
According to officials, Parimoo is currently in NIA custody in connection with FIR No. RC-01/2020/NIA/JMU. The case includes charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act. The attachment was carried out in the presence of local authorities. These included Naib Tehsildar of B.K. Pora Ashiq Hussain and the Station House Officer of Police Station Nowgam. The agency has been investigating the case since 2020 as part of its crackdown on terror networks and related funding activities in the region.
The NIA had on Wednesday attached properties of an alleged overground worker of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in south Kashmir’s Pulwama for his involvement in a Fidayeen attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp.
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