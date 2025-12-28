'I've Heard Adani's Brother Was Involved In Splitting Sharad Pawar's Party': MP Sanjay Raut
Earlier in the day Gautam Adani and Ajit Pawar attended the inauguration of Sharadchandra Pawar Centre for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence in Baramati.
Published : December 28, 2025 at 6:52 PM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said brother of Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani had a role in the split of Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's party.
"I have heard Gautam Adani's brother was involved in splitting Sharad Pawar's party. I have read and heard that Adani was involved in splitting Ajit Pawar from the party. Now, only they can tell what is true and what is false," Raut told reporters at an interaction with mediapersons on Sunday.
Raut's comments came on a day when Adani and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar came to the limelight for attending the inauguration of Sharadchandra Pawar Centre for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence in Baramati.
Responding to Ajit Pawar and Gautam Adani sharing the dais with Sharad Pawar today, Raut clarified that it was for the NCP (SP) chief to decide whom to invite. "Sharad Pawar and Gautam Adani's relationship is not political. They share a family relationship and it is personal. It is a person's prerogative to invite whoever he/she wants at their event. They might have invited Adani. If Pawar's entire family, including Ajit Pawar, who split the party, is present at this event, then that too is their personal matter," Raut said.
Notably, while speaking at the event in Baramati, Adani had described the NCP (SP) chief as his mentor while the latter's daughter called Adani her elder brother. The incident comes at a time when speculations are rife over a possible understanding between the two factions of the NCP.
On the issue of seat-sharing between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Raut said there is no deadlock and everything is going smoothly.
On the seat allocation figures, Raut said, "Why do we need an agreement? The number of seats between us is not even a topic of discussion. Raj Thackeray himself said this at the press conference in Worli. So, nobody is concerned about the number of seats or the exact figure. Ultimately, whatever remains will stay within the one family of Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS."
According to Raut the upcoming BMC elections is a battle for the existence and identity of the Marathi-speaking people. "On the last day of nomination filing, everything will become clear regarding who is contesting from where. There is great coordination between both the parties and their respective leaders," he said.
Responding to the possibility of an alliance between the Congress and Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA), Raut said, "If an alliance is formed between Congress and VBA, we will certainly welcome it. Congress has said it will form an alliance with Prakash Ambedkar but the latter has not yet accepted the proposal," Raut added.
