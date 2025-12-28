ETV Bharat / state

'I've Heard Adani's Brother Was Involved In Splitting Sharad Pawar's Party': MP Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said brother of Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani had a role in the split of Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's party.

"I have heard Gautam Adani's brother was involved in splitting Sharad Pawar's party. I have read and heard that Adani was involved in splitting Ajit Pawar from the party. Now, only they can tell what is true and what is false," Raut told reporters at an interaction with mediapersons on Sunday.

Raut's comments came on a day when Adani and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar came to the limelight for attending the inauguration of Sharadchandra Pawar Centre for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence in Baramati.

Responding to Ajit Pawar and Gautam Adani sharing the dais with Sharad Pawar today, Raut clarified that it was for the NCP (SP) chief to decide whom to invite. "Sharad Pawar and Gautam Adani's relationship is not political. They share a family relationship and it is personal. It is a person's prerogative to invite whoever he/she wants at their event. They might have invited Adani. If Pawar's entire family, including Ajit Pawar, who split the party, is present at this event, then that too is their personal matter," Raut said.

Notably, while speaking at the event in Baramati, Adani had described the NCP (SP) chief as his mentor while the latter's daughter called Adani her elder brother. The incident comes at a time when speculations are rife over a possible understanding between the two factions of the NCP.