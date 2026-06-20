Can't Continue In DMK Alliance Under Current Political Circumstances: IUML
However, it said a decision regarding future electoral alliances will be taken considering political climate at that time.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
Chennai: A key resolution was passed at the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state general council meeting stating that it is not possible to continue in the DMK alliance is not possible under the current political circumstances. A decision regarding future electoral alliances will depend on the political situation at that time.
The state general council meeting in Royapuram, Chennai, was chaired by National President Prof K.M. Kader Mohideen. A total of 14 resolutions were passed at the meeting. Among them, the politically significant resolution noted that the IUML extended its support for a government led by Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), respecting the mandate given by the people in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
The resolution stated that although TVK won the most seats in the Assembly elections, it did not secure a majority. Consequently, the party extended its support to ensure political stability in the state.
Furthermore, the general council endorsed the party leadership's decision to support the TVK government and join the cabinet. At the same time, the council categorically declared that the party cannot continue in the DMK alliance under the prevailing political situation. The general council resolved that decisions regarding electoral alliances for by-elections and local body elections would be made after the respective notifications are issued, considering the political climate at that time.
The meeting also passed a resolution calling for the release of 22 Muslim life convicts imprisoned in Tamil Nadu for a long period on humanitarian grounds. The meeting also demanded that local body constituencies be delimited based on population rather than the number of households.