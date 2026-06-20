ETV Bharat / state

Can't Continue In DMK Alliance Under Current Political Circumstances: IUML

Chennai: A key resolution was passed at the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state general council meeting stating that it is not possible to continue in the DMK alliance is not possible under the current political circumstances. A decision regarding future electoral alliances will depend on the political situation at that time.

The state general council meeting in Royapuram, Chennai, was chaired by National President Prof K.M. Kader Mohideen. A total of 14 resolutions were passed at the meeting. Among them, the politically significant resolution noted that the IUML extended its support for a government led by Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), respecting the mandate given by the people in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The resolution stated that although TVK won the most seats in the Assembly elections, it did not secure a majority. Consequently, the party extended its support to ensure political stability in the state.