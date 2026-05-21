ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: IUML Joins TVK-Led Government; Papanasam MLA A M Shajahan To Become Minister

Chennai: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) formally accepted Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's invitation to join the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, with Papanasam MLA A M Shajaham set to be inducted as a minister in the Tamil Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-leg government.

The decision was announced by IUML national president Prof K M Kader Mohideen after an emergency meeting of the party's state executive committee held at the IUML headquarters in Mannady here on Thursday.

Senior party leaders, including state general secretary K A M Muhammad Abubacker, Vaniyambadi MLA S S P Mohammed Farook, Shahjahan and other office-bearers, attended the meeting.

Addressing reporters, Mohideen said the party had unanimously decided to accept the invitation extended by TVK to become part of the state government.