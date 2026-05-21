Tamil Nadu: IUML Joins TVK-Led Government; Papanasam MLA A M Shajahan To Become Minister
Prof K M Kader Mohideen said several party members had urged the leadership to seek ministerial berths for both the IUML MLAs.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Chennai: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) formally accepted Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's invitation to join the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, with Papanasam MLA A M Shajaham set to be inducted as a minister in the Tamil Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-leg government.
The decision was announced by IUML national president Prof K M Kader Mohideen after an emergency meeting of the party's state executive committee held at the IUML headquarters in Mannady here on Thursday.
Senior party leaders, including state general secretary K A M Muhammad Abubacker, Vaniyambadi MLA S S P Mohammed Farook, Shahjahan and other office-bearers, attended the meeting.
Addressing reporters, Mohideen said the party had unanimously decided to accept the invitation extended by TVK to become part of the state government.
"We had earlier extended unconditional support to the TVK government after the Assembly elections. Subsequently, Chief Minister (C Joseph) Vijay personally invited IUML to join the Cabinet. After consultations with party functionaries across the state, we have decided to accept that invitation," he said.
Mohideen confirmed that Shahjahan would represent the IUML in the Cabinet. "TVK expressed its willingness to allocate a ministerial berth to our party. Though this development came unexpectedly, the executive committee welcomed it and selected A M Shajaham for the post," he added.
The IUML chief said several party members had urged the leadership to seek ministerial representation for both IUML MLAs. However, since only one berth had been offered at present, the party decided to nominate Shahjahan while continuing efforts to secure another opportunity in the future. He also clarified that the executive committee meeting did not discuss any possible alliance with the DMK and that the discussions were confined solely to supporting the TVK government and participating in the Cabinet.
The development marks a significant political move in Tamil Nadu, with the IUML officially becoming part of the TVK-led administration headed by Chief Minister Vijay. Political observers believe the inclusion of IUML could further strengthen the ruling coalition’s minority outreach and alliance stability.
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