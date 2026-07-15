ETV Bharat / state

'It's Certain Bastar Will Now Undergo Major Transformation': Minister Kedar Kashyap

Chhattisgarh Forest and Environment Minister Kedar Kashyap ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Forest and Environment Minister Kedar Kashyap on Wednesday said with Naxalism eliminated, Bastar is moving towards a new transformation, witnessing rapid progress across all sectors. Soon people will see a more developed and better Bastar, he said. Speaking on the motion of thanks to the Centre for support in ending Naxalism in the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, Kashyap said Bastar is on the path of transformation and will soon be better and more developed as rapid progress is being made in the sectors of roadways, healthcare, education, infrastructure, human development, and employment opportunities. "The resolve shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah has led to the complete elimination of Naxals from Chhattisgarh. Several major schemes are now being implemented for the development of Bastar. The long-standing saga of suffering associated with Bastar is now set to gradually come to an end," he said. Later, in a conversation with ETV Bharat, Kashyap said that the statements made by leaders in the House on this subject were not politically motivated, rather, a reflection of pain and anguish of losing loved ones. Everyone hoped to see a transformed Bastar and that change has started, he added.