'It's Certain Bastar Will Now Undergo Major Transformation': Minister Kedar Kashyap
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat's bureau chief Bhupendra Dubey, Chhattisgarh Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap says they are determined to transform entire Bastar region.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Raipur: Chhattisgarh Forest and Environment Minister Kedar Kashyap on Wednesday said with Naxalism eliminated, Bastar is moving towards a new transformation, witnessing rapid progress across all sectors. Soon people will see a more developed and better Bastar, he said.
Speaking on the motion of thanks to the Centre for support in ending Naxalism in the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, Kashyap said Bastar is on the path of transformation and will soon be better and more developed as rapid progress is being made in the sectors of roadways, healthcare, education, infrastructure, human development, and employment opportunities.
"The resolve shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah has led to the complete elimination of Naxals from Chhattisgarh. Several major schemes are now being implemented for the development of Bastar. The long-standing saga of suffering associated with Bastar is now set to gradually come to an end," he said.
Later, in a conversation with ETV Bharat, Kashyap said that the statements made by leaders in the House on this subject were not politically motivated, rather, a reflection of pain and anguish of losing loved ones. Everyone hoped to see a transformed Bastar and that change has started, he added.
"There were individuals who were once among us, only to be discovered later that they had been killed by Naxals; such is the story of what transpired in Bastar. People have witnessed several horrifying events in Bastar with their own eyes. We have lost our brothers and our family members. This is a pain that will never truly vanish. Yet, everyone harboured the hope of seeing a transforming Bastar and today, that is visible to all."
On Congress abstaining from discussions, Kashyap said it reveals the party's "true face and character". "They are the ones who raise slogans in support of Maoist leader Madvi Hidma and hold rallies in Delhi, yet they cannot be considered well-wishers of Bastar or of the victims of Naxalism. They are supporters of these Naxals, which is precisely why they were absent from the House today, refusing to pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to liberate Bastar from the Naxal menace," the minister said.
Speaking on the prospects of transformation in the region, Kashyap pointed out that rapid changes are undertaking across all sectors. Six ministers are camping in Bastar, working collectively to develop the region, he added.
"The vision of a transforming Bastar is shared by all, and the hope for this change resides in everyone's hearts. People are determined to bring about this transformation. It is certain that Bastar will change, and the work towards this goal is proceeding at a rapid pace, be it infrastructure development, advancements in education sector, establishing medical colleges to improve healthcare, or expanding the road network. Work on all these fronts is moving swiftly, and a developed Bastar will soon emerge before all," Kashyap said.
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