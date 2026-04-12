ETV Bharat / state

'It's Adharma, Will Face Punishment': Puri Jagannath Dham Servitor Warns Bengal Govt Over Digha Temple

Kolkata: Chief servitor of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, Daitapati Bhabani Das Mohapatra, has accused the West Bengal government of committing 'adharma' (unrighteousness) by naming the newly built Jagannath Temple in Digha as 'Jagannath Dham' and warned of 'dire consequences', reminding that Odisha too had previously suffered repercussions for doing 'adharma' in connection with Lord Jagannath of Puri.

Daitapati made these statements during a visit to the poll-bound West Bengal on Saturday. He arrived in the city to attend a three-day-long 'Mahayajna', which is being organised in Kolkata under the aegis of the Puri Jagannath Dham.

Addressing a press conference in connection with this event, he asserted that those responsible for committing this 'adharma' would undoubtedly face dire consequences. "Constructing a Jagannath Temple for the world at large is by no means an improper act; it is, in fact, a meritorious deed. However, when the context shifts to the temple in Digha, I must state that adharma never yields a favourable outcome. Anyone is free to build a temple but there are only four Dhams and not five. One faces dire consequences for adharma."

According to Daitapati, the temple in Digha serves merely as a cultural centre. "There, they have carved Lord Jagannath's idol of stone. In doing so, they have effectively turned the 'Great Lord' (Mahaprabhu) into a mere stone idol. The scriptures explicitly mandate that Lord Jagannath's idol must be crafted from wood. By constructing it from stone, they have effectively distanced the Lord from His devotees. How, then, is the Lord supposed to hear the prayers of His devotees?" he asked.

"Those responsible for this act have committed adharma. They have acted in direct contravention of scriptural injunctions. The idol of Lord Jagannath was originally crafted from wood precisely in accordance with a divine vision received from Lord Narayana. I shall always maintain that you have engaged in an act that defies religious principles. The individual responsible for this sacrilegious act shall undoubtedly face due punishment in the days to come. The consequences of such a wrongdoing are inevitable. I cannot comment specifically on the electoral context. However, I will say that among the four Dhams, the Jagannath Dham reigns supreme. It is conceivable that someone might have undertaken this project solely to attract voters. Nevertheless, whenever any act of adharma is committed against Lord Jagannath, I, as a member of the Daitapati lineage, shall raise my voice in protest."