ETV Bharat / state

Its A CAT Fight For Indian Forest Service Officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi

Dehradun: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has issued notices to senior state government officials, seeking their responses in a case related to the annual confidential report (ACR) of senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer of Uttarakhand cadre Sanjiv Chaturvedi.

During a hearing on June 17, the CAT's Nainital bench issued a notice to Principal Secretary (Forest), RK Sudhanshu. The state's Chief Secretary and Chief Conservator of Forests have also been made parties in the case.

The tribunal has directed the concerned officials to present their side of the case and scheduled the next hearing for August 19.

Chaturvedi has alleged in his petition that the grading given by Sudhanshu in his ACR for the financial year 2024-25 was reduced without any solid reason. He has claimed that the Reporting Officer gave him a score of 9.74, but the Review Officer reduced it to 9.30. Chaturvedi has stated that this decision is inconsistent with the rules and principles of service conduct. He has asked on what basis a Review Officer can reduce the grading given by a higher officer when the former’s rank and status are lower than the Reporting Officer's.

In his petition, Chaturvedi has also claimed that over the last few years, he has exposed several sensitive matters related to the Forest Department and the government, leading to adverse treatment.

He has alleged that in December 2024, he submitted an investigation report to the government on matters like construction work carried out without due process at Company Garden in Mussoorie, transactions worth crores of rupees through shell companies, and revenue loss. This report also recommended investigations by agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). He has claimed that his ACR was reduced following these matters.