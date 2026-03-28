ETV Bharat / state

Humanity In Uniform: ITBP Personnel Carry Pregnant Woman For 5 Km To Hospital In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur: Personnel of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) set an inspiring example of humanity in the highly sensitive and inaccessible Indravati National Park area of ​​Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh.

The personnel carried a pregnant woman on a stretcher for nearly five kilometres through dense forests and mountainous terrain and transported her to the hospital in time, saving the lives of both mother and newborn.

Boter village, located within the Indravati National Park in Narayanpur district, has long been considered a challenging area due to its difficult geographical conditions and sensitivity. On March 27, security forces received information about the critical condition of a pregnant woman in this village, following which an immediate rescue operation was launched.

The operation was led by Assistant Commandant Anil Kumar of the 29th Battalion of the ITBP. Under the Commandant's direction, a Quick Response Team (QRT) was dispatched to the scene, while an ambulance was kept on standby at the Company Operating Base, Orchha.