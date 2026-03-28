Humanity In Uniform: ITBP Personnel Carry Pregnant Woman For 5 Km To Hospital In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur
The operation was led by Assistant Commandant Anil Kumar of 29th Battalion. The woman and her newborn are safe.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
Narayanpur: Personnel of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) set an inspiring example of humanity in the highly sensitive and inaccessible Indravati National Park area of Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh.
The personnel carried a pregnant woman on a stretcher for nearly five kilometres through dense forests and mountainous terrain and transported her to the hospital in time, saving the lives of both mother and newborn.
Boter village, located within the Indravati National Park in Narayanpur district, has long been considered a challenging area due to its difficult geographical conditions and sensitivity. On March 27, security forces received information about the critical condition of a pregnant woman in this village, following which an immediate rescue operation was launched.
The operation was led by Assistant Commandant Anil Kumar of the 29th Battalion of the ITBP. Under the Commandant's direction, a Quick Response Team (QRT) was dispatched to the scene, while an ambulance was kept on standby at the Company Operating Base, Orchha.
The biggest challenge faced by the soldiers was the difficult mountain path, dense forests, and the lack of any road facilities. The ITBP soldiers constructed a makeshift stretcher on the spot and carried the pregnant woman on foot for about five kilometres. The route was replete with rough trails, steep climbs, and natural obstacles.
The rescue team safely transported the woman to a designated point between Boter and Kudmel, where an ambulance was already stationed. She was then immediately taken to the Community Health Center (CHC) in Orchha. Both the woman and her newborn baby are safe, having received timely treatment under the supervision of doctors.
The operation exemplifies the excellent coordination, quick decision-making, and human sensitivity of the ITBP and Narayanpur Police. The rescue operation carried out amidst the dense forests of Indravati is not only a story of saving a life, but it also highlights the human face of the security forces.
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