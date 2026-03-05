ITBP Ration Scam: Dehradun CBI Court Grants Bail To Former Commandant Ashok Kumar Gupta
The accused allegedly made illegal gains of Rs 70.56 lakh during the procurement of rations for jawans, including mutton, chicken, fish, eggs, paneer and fruits.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
Dehradun: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Dehradun on Monday granted relief to Ashok Kumar Gupta, the main accused and former Commandant of the 23rd Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), in the alleged ration embezzlement case.
The court of Special CBI Judge Madan Ram allowed Gupta’s bail plea, granting him bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of the same amount.
Defence Arguments In Court
During the hearing, the defence argued that the accused was innocent and had cooperated with the investigation. They stated that the chargesheet had already been filed and that the evidence collection process had been completed.
The defence also pointed out that the co-accused in the case had already been granted bail. Gupta had surrendered before the court after summons were issued, they said.
Since he is a public servant, there was no possibility of his absconding or tampering with evidence, the defence argued, adding that the accused has no prior criminal record.
After considering these submissions, the court granted bail on a personal bond of ₹50,000 along with two sureties of the same amount.
What Is The ITBP Ration Scam Case?
In December 2023, the CBI registered a case against Ashok Kumar Gupta and others following a complaint by the ITBP alleging irregularities in the procurement of rations for the personnel of the 23rd Battalion.
The accused were charged with allegedly making illegal gains of Rs 70.56 lakh during the procurement of rations meant for jawans. The purchases included mutton, chicken, fish, eggs, paneer and fruits.
According to the CBI, the accused allegedly colluded with vendors to manipulate official records and submit inflated bills during the procurement process. Irregularities were also reportedly found in the purchase of heating oil and other supplies meant for posts near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
ITBP Rations Sourced From Uttarakhand Farmers
Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the ITBP under the Vibrant Village scheme. Under this initiative, villagers from the mountainous regions of Uttarakhand supply goats, sheep, fish and poultry to ITBP battalions.
The MoU benefits around 11,000 livestock farmers through more than 80 cooperative societies in the state. Interestingly, about 7,000 of the beneficiaries are women.
Nearly 10,000 livestock rearers supply sheep and goats, while over 740 poultry farmers and more than 450 fish farmers are involved in supplying produce to the force.
The initiative has created an annual business of more than Rs 200 crore, providing a significant economic boost to rural communities in Uttarakhand’s hill regions.
Also Read: