ETV Bharat / state

ITBP Ration Scam: Dehradun CBI Court Grants Bail To Former Commandant Ashok Kumar Gupta

The ration scam involved the purchase of mutton, chicken, fish, eggs and paneer. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Dehradun: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Dehradun on Monday granted relief to Ashok Kumar Gupta, the main accused and former Commandant of the 23rd Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), in the alleged ration embezzlement case.

The court of Special CBI Judge Madan Ram allowed Gupta’s bail plea, granting him bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of the same amount.

Defence Arguments In Court

During the hearing, the defence argued that the accused was innocent and had cooperated with the investigation. They stated that the chargesheet had already been filed and that the evidence collection process had been completed.

The defence also pointed out that the co-accused in the case had already been granted bail. Gupta had surrendered before the court after summons were issued, they said.

Since he is a public servant, there was no possibility of his absconding or tampering with evidence, the defence argued, adding that the accused has no prior criminal record.

After considering these submissions, the court granted bail on a personal bond of ₹50,000 along with two sureties of the same amount.

What Is The ITBP Ration Scam Case?