ETV Bharat / state

ITBP Officer Dies Days After Road Accident Injuries While Returning From Bengal Poll Duty

Bhati, son of Amb Singh, had been posted in Delhi for an extended period. He was recently assigned to election duty in West Bengal. Due to his demanding schedule, he had been unable to visit his native village. While returning from his assignment, his vehicle was involved in an accident.

Raghunath Singh Bhati, a resident of Adbala village in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan, was undergoing treatment at a military hospital in Delhi.

Jaisalmer: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Assistant Commandant personnel died on Wednesday, nearly 16 days after being critically injured in a road accident while returning from election duty in West Bengal.

“The crash was so severe that it left him with a fractured leg and severe internal injuries. He was immediately admitted to the military hospital in Delhi for treatment, but he succumbed to injuries on Wednesday,” officials said.

Bhati’s mortal remains were flown from Delhi to Jodhpur and then transported by road to Jaisalmer today. “His body is expected to reach his ancestral village of Adbala on Thursday, where it will be placed for the public to pay their final respects. The funeral ceremony will be held in Adbala on Thursday with full military honours," officials said.

Top ITBP officers, administrators and a large number of local residents are expected to attend his funeral, which will receive a guard of honour as part of the final farewell.

Former Maharawal of the Jaisalmer Royal Family, Chaitanyaraj Singh, expressed deep sorrow over Bhati’s demise. In a social media post, he described Bhati as a brave son of Mother India and prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the family.

Jaisalmer MLA Chhotu Singh Bhati also paid tribute, calling Bhati’s dedication to his motherland and duty an inspiration to all.