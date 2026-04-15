ETV Bharat / state

ITBP Head Constable On Poll Duty Found Dead At Bengal School; Police Suspect Accidental Fall

Falta: An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan, deployed for Assembly election duties, died under mysterious circumstances in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as head constable Kanak Koch, was a resident of Assam.

His blood-stained body was recovered from the veranda of Dostipur High School in the Falta Assembly constituency, where 86 jawans had been temporarily stationed for poll-related duties.

According to local sources, the jawans had went to their quarters on Tuesday night after dinner. On Wednesday morning, colleagues were shocked to discover Koch lying in a pool of blood on the school veranda.

His colleagues were the first to notice the incident, and he was immediately rushed to the Diamond Harbour Medical College and Hospital for treatment. The doctors at the Diamond Harbour Medical College and Hospital pronounced him dead upon arrival. Upon receiving the news, police arrived at the scene and initiated a preliminary investigation. The body has been sent to the Diamond Harbour Police Morgue for a post-mortem examination.