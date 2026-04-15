ITBP Head Constable On Poll Duty Found Dead At Bengal School; Police Suspect Accidental Fall
Kanak Koch's body was recovered from the veranda of Dostipur High School, where 86 jawans had been temporarily stationed for poll-related duties.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 11:14 PM IST
Falta: An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan, deployed for Assembly election duties, died under mysterious circumstances in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as head constable Kanak Koch, was a resident of Assam.
His blood-stained body was recovered from the veranda of Dostipur High School in the Falta Assembly constituency, where 86 jawans had been temporarily stationed for poll-related duties.
According to local sources, the jawans had went to their quarters on Tuesday night after dinner. On Wednesday morning, colleagues were shocked to discover Koch lying in a pool of blood on the school veranda.
His colleagues were the first to notice the incident, and he was immediately rushed to the Diamond Harbour Medical College and Hospital for treatment. The doctors at the Diamond Harbour Medical College and Hospital pronounced him dead upon arrival. Upon receiving the news, police arrived at the scene and initiated a preliminary investigation. The body has been sent to the Diamond Harbour Police Morgue for a post-mortem examination.
The sudden and tragic nature of the death has raised concerns regarding the safety protocols for personnel engaged in critical election management duties.
Police have initiated a preliminary investigation and sent the body to the Diamond Harbour Police Morgue for a post-mortem examination. While the incident has created an atmosphere of panic among residents, investigators currently suspect the death may have been the result of a tragic accident.
Sajal Mandal, the SDPO of Diamond Harbour, said, "On Wednesday morning, fellow personnel on duty recovered the Central Force jawan in a bloodied condition from the Dostipur School premises. Upon being brought to the Diamond Harbour Medical College and Hospital, the attending doctors declared him dead. The jawan's body has already been sent to the Diamond Harbour Police Morgue for a post-mortem examination. Preliminary indications suggest that the jawan died after falling from the stairs. The actual cause of death will be ascertained once the post-mortem report is received."
Residents, too, are stunned by this incident. Such an unnatural death occurring within a school compound—where Central Force personnel were stationed—has created an atmosphere of panic in the area.