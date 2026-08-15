ETV Bharat / state

ITBP DIG, Driver Killed In Head-On Collision In Uttar Pradesh; 4 Injured

Saharanpur: An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) DIG and his driver were killed while four others were injured when their speeding vehicle hit a divider and collided head-on with an oncoming car in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, police said. The accident took place around 11 am on the Dehradun-Panchkula National Highway near Sarsawa police station.

The deceased were identified as ITBP Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Parminder Singh (52) and his driver Ramsharan (35). The DIG's gunner Jayram (38), sustained serious injuries, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhinandan Singh told PTI that three occupants of the Swift car involved in the collision were also injured. They were identified as Gurunanak Singh (49), Devendra Kaur (55), and Gurnam Singh (57). All the injured have been admitted to the medical college in Pilkhani for treatment.

According to Singh, the Scorpio carrying the DIG and his two aides lost control, collided with the road divider and was flung into the opposite lane, where it crashed into the oncoming car.