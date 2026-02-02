ETV Bharat / state

ITBP, Chhattisgarh Police Bust Naxal Dump In Abujhmad Forests; Foil Maoist Plans Ahead Of March 31 Deadline

Raipur: In a major breakthrough, the Narayanpur Police and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) recovered huge cache of explosives and Maoist items after unearthing a secret Naxalite dump during a joint operation inside the forests in Abujhmad, Chhattisgarh. Officials said the dump was being used to store supplies for future attacks.

The "decisive strike" comes amid the government's aim to eliminate Left-wing extremism (LWE) by March 31, 2026.

As per official sources, the operation was conducted on Saturday following specific intelligence inputs. The 53rd Battalion of the ITBP, along with the Narayanpur District Reserve Guard (DRG), launched a joint operation led by ITBP Commandant Sanjay Kumar and Deputy Commandant Tejveer Singh, and intensified combing in the dense forest stretch between Madoda and Bhotor, an area considered a safe haven by the Naxalites.

During the search operation, security forces recovered a large Naxalite dump near Bhotor. The cache included a huge quantity of rations, large drums and daily-use items. Officials said the recovery indicated that the Naxalites were stockpiling supplies to survive in the forest for extended periods in an attempt to evade action ahead of the March 31 deadline set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.