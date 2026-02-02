ITBP, Chhattisgarh Police Bust Naxal Dump In Abujhmad Forests; Foil Maoist Plans Ahead Of March 31 Deadline
With March 31 deadline set by Home Minister Amit Shah for eradicating Naxalism inching closer, security forces have intensified combing operations in Maoist-infested Abujhmad forests.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 10:58 AM IST
Raipur: In a major breakthrough, the Narayanpur Police and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) recovered huge cache of explosives and Maoist items after unearthing a secret Naxalite dump during a joint operation inside the forests in Abujhmad, Chhattisgarh. Officials said the dump was being used to store supplies for future attacks.
The "decisive strike" comes amid the government's aim to eliminate Left-wing extremism (LWE) by March 31, 2026.
As per official sources, the operation was conducted on Saturday following specific intelligence inputs. The 53rd Battalion of the ITBP, along with the Narayanpur District Reserve Guard (DRG), launched a joint operation led by ITBP Commandant Sanjay Kumar and Deputy Commandant Tejveer Singh, and intensified combing in the dense forest stretch between Madoda and Bhotor, an area considered a safe haven by the Naxalites.
During the search operation, security forces recovered a large Naxalite dump near Bhotor. The cache included a huge quantity of rations, large drums and daily-use items. Officials said the recovery indicated that the Naxalites were stockpiling supplies to survive in the forest for extended periods in an attempt to evade action ahead of the March 31 deadline set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
अबूझमाड़ में नक्सलियों पर निर्णायक प्रहार!— ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 1, 2026
53वीं वाहिनी #ITBP एवं छत्तीसगढ़ पुलिस द्वारा माडोड़ा से भोटोर तक चलाए गए संयुक्त अभियान में नक्सलियों द्वारा छिपाए गए डम्प को सफलतापूर्वक बरामद किया गया।#Himveers pic.twitter.com/q5qsi3tv4V
Along with the ration supplies, security forces also recovered a large quantity of detonators and explosives. A pressure cooker-based improvised explosive device (IED) to target security personnel was also found at the site, officials said, adding that the ITBP's Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) safely detonated and destroyed the IED on the spot, preventing any casualties.
Sources said all personnel involved in the operation returned safely to their camp after destroying the IED and recovering the supplies. Officials said the success of the operation was not limited to the recovery of weapons and explosives but dealt a direct blow to the logistical lifeline of the Naxalites.
