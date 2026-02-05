ETV Bharat / state

Italy, Japan Consulate Offices In Bengaluru Get Hoax Bomb Threats

Bengaluru: Separate cases have been registered at Vidhana Soudha and Halasuru police stations after the consulates of Italy and Japan in Bengaluru received threat messages, police said on Thursday.

Both threat messages received by the Consulate General of Italy and the Consulate General of Japan were found to be hoax and investigations are underway, police said.

According to the police, a person named Ramesh had sent a bomb threat message to the email ID of the legal department of the Italian consulate on Richmond Road. The bomb message, sent at 5.25 am on January 30, stated that five RDX bombs would explode at 1 pm.

"When the authorities investigated, it was found to be a hoax bomb message. A case has been registered on the complaint of the security officer of the office," police said.