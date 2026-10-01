ETV Bharat / state

Italian Woman Alleges Gurugram Man Feigned Romance, Conned Her Of 1,000 Euros; FIR Registered

Gurugram: An Italian woman has approached the Gurugram Cyber Police, complaining that a man, allegedly from here, feigned romantic interest and swindled 1,000 euros from her, a senior official has said.

The man, who falsely signalled an intention to marry, cut off all contact with her after receiving the money, she said. Frustrated by the lack of prompt action on a complaint she filed in Italy, the woman, Paola Bertolini, travelled to Delhi's IGI and contacted the Gurugram Cyber Police, he said.

Bertolini met Cyber ACP Gaurav Fogat and shared her ordeal, after which a case has been registered. She also shared the details of her meeting with police officials on the official social media page of Gurugram Police.

"I came from Italy to report an international fraud (violation of FEMA with an NRI account, romance scam, promotion of drugs on Instagram, phishing mail to empty bank accounts), committed by a guy, who claimed to be living in Gurgaon," she wrote.

"I went to the cybersecurity station in Gurgaon, flying from Italy, after having talked with ACP Gaurav Fogat, who immediately gave me assistance and alerted his wonderful team. All the cyber team was very professional and kind," Bertolini said.