ETV Bharat / state

Italian Couple Legally Adopts Orphaned Child From Davanagere Adoption Centre

Davanagere: An Italian couple - Vihiro and Priya - legally adopted an orphaned child from the Amulya Adoption Institute here, the other day.

The couple, who had been facing childlessness, had applied to adopt a child from the Amulya Adoption Institute, which functions under the Karnataka State Women and Child Welfare Department, following the regulations of the Government of India. After completing the legal procedures, the child was officially handed over to the couple in the presence of Davanagere District Collector Dr G M Gangadharaswamy.

Expressing happiness over becoming parents, the couple completed the adoption formalities at the institute. According to officials, the organisation has facilitated the adoption of 26 orphaned children by couples from countries including Australia, the United States of America and Italy, as well as states such as Delhi, West Bengal and Maharashtra during 2025-26.