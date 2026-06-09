Italian Couple Legally Adopts Orphaned Child From Davanagere Adoption Centre
The Amulya Adoption Institute has facilitated the adoption of 26 orphaned children by couples from Australia, US and Italy, as well as several Indian states.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
Davanagere: An Italian couple - Vihiro and Priya - legally adopted an orphaned child from the Amulya Adoption Institute here, the other day.
The couple, who had been facing childlessness, had applied to adopt a child from the Amulya Adoption Institute, which functions under the Karnataka State Women and Child Welfare Department, following the regulations of the Government of India. After completing the legal procedures, the child was officially handed over to the couple in the presence of Davanagere District Collector Dr G M Gangadharaswamy.
Expressing happiness over becoming parents, the couple completed the adoption formalities at the institute. According to officials, the organisation has facilitated the adoption of 26 orphaned children by couples from countries including Australia, the United States of America and Italy, as well as states such as Delhi, West Bengal and Maharashtra during 2025-26.
District Child Protection Officer Purnima said the adoption process was conducted under the supervision of the District Collector.
"Today, an Italian couple adopted a child. A total of 26 children have been adopted during 2025-26. After adoption, we will continue to obtain information about the child through representatives of Indian embassies abroad. The adopted children will also be monitored," she said.
District Collector said the adoption process is being carried out legally through an online application system. "Applications are submitted online and scrutinised before the child is selected. Couples from America, Italy, Spain, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata have adopted children from the district. Parents regularly send photographs and updates of the children, and the Women and Child Welfare Department is always in touch to ensure the children are being taken good care," he said.
Also read