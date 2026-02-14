ETV Bharat / state

Italian Cyclist Spreads Environmental Awareness During India Tour, Reaches Pokhran

Jaisalmer: Luca, a resident of Milan, Italy, has embarked on a bicycle journey across India to spread awareness about environmental conservation. He began his India tour from Delhi and, after covering a long distance, reached the nuclear town of Pokhran.

Luca said the primary objective of his cycling expedition is to encourage people to protect the environment. He said that rising pollution levels are a serious concern for the entire world. Adopting eco-friendly modes of transport such as bicycles can significantly reduce pollution, he said, adding that cycling is beneficial not only for the environment but also for personal health.