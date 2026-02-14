ETV Bharat / state

Italian Cyclist Spreads Environmental Awareness During India Tour, Reaches Pokhran

Luca said the primary objective of his cycling expedition is to encourage people to protect the environment.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 14, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST

1 Min Read
Jaisalmer: Luca, a resident of Milan, Italy, has embarked on a bicycle journey across India to spread awareness about environmental conservation. He began his India tour from Delhi and, after covering a long distance, reached the nuclear town of Pokhran.

Luca said the primary objective of his cycling expedition is to encourage people to protect the environment. He said that rising pollution levels are a serious concern for the entire world. Adopting eco-friendly modes of transport such as bicycles can significantly reduce pollution, he said, adding that cycling is beneficial not only for the environment but also for personal health.

Sharing his experience, Luca said the journey has given him an opportunity to closely observe India and connect directly with its people. He said, he is learning about their lifestyle, traditions, and culture. The tour, he said, has allowed him to witness India's diversity and social unity firsthand.

While travelling through various districts, Luca arrived in Rajasthan and expressed admiration for the state’s rich folk art, traditions, and cultural heritage. He was particularly impressed by the traditional attire and the culture of wearing the Rajasthani safa (turban). Luca said he appreciates India’s culture, folk music, traditional cuisine, and hospitality. He plans to continue visiting other states across the country on his bicycle.

