It Will Be Number Seven All The Way At Magh Mela 2026

Prayagraj: Saptanka (number seven) is set to dominate the forthcoming Magh Mela at Prayagraj. To begin with, the Mela area has been divided into seven sectors identified by the seven colours of the rhombus.

Acharya Hari Krishna Shukla, an expert on Indian religious philosophy, explained that in Hinduism, seven energy cycles, seven musical notes, seven colours of the rainbow, and the concept of the Saptarishis are all linked to this philosophy.

Dayanand Prasad, Deputy Mela Officer at Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), stated that each sector's welcome gate will be painted in the specific allotted colour. A three-foot-wide demarcation strip will be made on the boundary walls bearing the logos of the Uttar Pradesh government and the Magh Mela.

“This will not only create an organized appearance for the fair area but also make it easier for devotees to identify the sectors,” he said.

Even the pontoon bridges, entrance gates and boats will bear the imprint of the number seven. Seven main pontoon bridges have been built at the Sangam. An additional two bridges were decided upon to reduce the pressure on the Ganga bridge at Phaphamau.

All seven pontoon bridges in the Sangam area are being decorated in different colours associated with the seven energy cycles. Officials said that canopies will be installed on the bridges, which will enhance both structural safety and aesthetics. Flags bearing religious symbols will be placed on poles decorated with LED lights, which are expected to be the centre of attraction.

Boats operating in the Sangam are also being decorated with seven colored LED umbrellas. These umbrellas will be equipped with battery-powered LED lights featuring Magh Mela branding. These colourful boats that are visible on the river will give the Mela a special identity and provide a unique experience to the devotees.