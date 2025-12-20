It Will Be Number Seven All The Way At Magh Mela 2026
Through Saptanka (number seven), the organizers want to provide a spiritual, memorable and convenient experience to devotees coming from India and abroad.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 9:58 PM IST
Prayagraj: Saptanka (number seven) is set to dominate the forthcoming Magh Mela at Prayagraj. To begin with, the Mela area has been divided into seven sectors identified by the seven colours of the rhombus.
Acharya Hari Krishna Shukla, an expert on Indian religious philosophy, explained that in Hinduism, seven energy cycles, seven musical notes, seven colours of the rainbow, and the concept of the Saptarishis are all linked to this philosophy.
Dayanand Prasad, Deputy Mela Officer at Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), stated that each sector's welcome gate will be painted in the specific allotted colour. A three-foot-wide demarcation strip will be made on the boundary walls bearing the logos of the Uttar Pradesh government and the Magh Mela.
“This will not only create an organized appearance for the fair area but also make it easier for devotees to identify the sectors,” he said.
Even the pontoon bridges, entrance gates and boats will bear the imprint of the number seven. Seven main pontoon bridges have been built at the Sangam. An additional two bridges were decided upon to reduce the pressure on the Ganga bridge at Phaphamau.
All seven pontoon bridges in the Sangam area are being decorated in different colours associated with the seven energy cycles. Officials said that canopies will be installed on the bridges, which will enhance both structural safety and aesthetics. Flags bearing religious symbols will be placed on poles decorated with LED lights, which are expected to be the centre of attraction.
Boats operating in the Sangam are also being decorated with seven colored LED umbrellas. These umbrellas will be equipped with battery-powered LED lights featuring Magh Mela branding. These colourful boats that are visible on the river will give the Mela a special identity and provide a unique experience to the devotees.
Meanwhile, the changing rooms along the ghats will also be colour-coded. Additionally, fountains will be installed in the Sangam waters that will throw rainbow coloured streams. At night, these fountains will be illuminated in seven colours that will make the experience special for the devotees.
Officials went on to disclose that more than 5,200 signboards will be installed for the Magh Mela. These will be placed at diversion points, district boundaries, parking and holding areas, bus stands, railway stations, major intersections and the boundaries of the fair area.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Pushkar Verma stated that clear directional signs will also be installed at diversion points outside the district so that devotees can be informed of the correct route before entering the city.
Signage is being colour-coded on the seven major routes leading to Prayagraj. It will be grey on the Jaunpur route, mustard on the Varanasi route, pink on the Mirzapur and Sonbhadra routes, violet on the Rewa and Satna routes, yellow on the Kanpur and Kaushambi routes, green on the Lucknow route and brown on the Sultanpur route.
Symbolic signs will also be used so that even devotees who cannot read can navigate easily. Mela helplines, emergency numbers and contact numbers of officials will also be posted at the parking lots, holding areas and strategic locations.
The Mela administration claims that through the theme of Saptanka, clear identification of colours and a smart traffic system, the Magh Mela 2026 will not only provide a spiritual experience but will also be a memorable and convenient one for the devotees coming from India and abroad.