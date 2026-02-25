ETV Bharat / state

'It Was Love, Not Lust': Uttarakhand HC Quashes POCSO Case Against Man

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court quashed proceedings in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case against a man, noting that the accused and the victim are now legally married, have a child and that the woman wants to live with him.

Continuing the trial or sending the accused to jail would disrupt the family. In such circumstances, permitting the proceedings to continue would not serve the ends of justice, Justice Alok Mehr noted.

The court observed that the offence arose out of love and not lust, and that the victim wished to live peacefully with her husband. The case was pending before the special sessions judge, Champawat. The accused had filed a petition before the High Court seeking quashing of the charge sheet and the summons issued against him.