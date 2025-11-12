ETV Bharat / state

'It Still Shudders Me': Mother Of Uttarakhand Youth Injured In Delhi Car Blast

Kashipur: Harshul Setia from Uttarakhand was one among those injured in the blast that ripped off Delhi's Red Fort area on Monday evening. He was rushed to the LNJP Hospital and has been undergoing treatment for nearly two days before getting discharged and reaching his hometown, Gadarpur, on Tuesday night.

ETV Bharat spoke to his mother, Anju Setia, who accompanied him to Delhi and is an eyewitness to the horrific blast. "As Harshul was getting married, everyone was busy preparing for it. On Monday, Harshul and I went shopping at Chandni Chowk in Delhi and were returning to Noida in the evening. Our car was at a red signal when a powerful explosion took place about 100 meters behind us," she said.