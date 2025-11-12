'It Still Shudders Me': Mother Of Uttarakhand Youth Injured In Delhi Car Blast
Anju Setia and her son Harshul went to Chandni Chowk for wedding shopping when the explosion happened 100 metres from their car at a signal.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 6:33 PM IST
Kashipur: Harshul Setia from Uttarakhand was one among those injured in the blast that ripped off Delhi's Red Fort area on Monday evening. He was rushed to the LNJP Hospital and has been undergoing treatment for nearly two days before getting discharged and reaching his hometown, Gadarpur, on Tuesday night.
ETV Bharat spoke to his mother, Anju Setia, who accompanied him to Delhi and is an eyewitness to the horrific blast. "As Harshul was getting married, everyone was busy preparing for it. On Monday, Harshul and I went shopping at Chandni Chowk in Delhi and were returning to Noida in the evening. Our car was at a red signal when a powerful explosion took place about 100 meters behind us," she said.
Anju still shudders recounting the explosion, which sent several objects flying and striking their car, injuring her son. Currently, Harshul is recovering well. "Harshul was driving, and his fiancée was sitting in the front seat. My younger son and I were in the rear seat. There was chaos after the blast, and everyone was panicking. No one could understand what had happened," she narrated.
Recalling the moment, she said many severely injured people were lying on the road, writhing in pain. The Delhi police, administration, and hospital management provided significant assistance. "Harshul's condition is better than before. But it will still take some time for him to fully recover. I thank God that my family is safe now. But remembering that day still makes me shudder," she added.
