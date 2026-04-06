ETV Bharat / state

IT Raids At Properties Linked To Jaffer Sadiq In Chennai Amid Poll Monitoring

Chennai: The Income Tax Department (IT) on Monday conducted searches at premises linked to former DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug trafficking case in Tamil Nadu in 2024.

According to officials, coordinated raids were carried out in over 10 locations across Chennai, including Anna Salai, Purasawalkam, Egmore and Pattinapakkam. The searches were undertaken jointly with election flying squads as part of intensified surveillance ahead of the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, officials said.

Sources said authorities received inputs about possible cash distribution in parts of the city. Acting on this intelligence, teams of the IT department, accompanied by flying squad personnel, launched simultaneous searches using multiple vehicles.

Sadiq, who was arrested in connection with a Rs 2,000 crore narcotics trafficking case, was recently released on bail.