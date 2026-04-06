IT Raids At Properties Linked To Jaffer Sadiq In Chennai Amid Poll Monitoring
The probe relates to a Rs 2000 crore drug trafficking case in connection to which, Jaffer Sadiq was arrested in 2024.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST
Chennai: The Income Tax Department (IT) on Monday conducted searches at premises linked to former DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug trafficking case in Tamil Nadu in 2024.
According to officials, coordinated raids were carried out in over 10 locations across Chennai, including Anna Salai, Purasawalkam, Egmore and Pattinapakkam. The searches were undertaken jointly with election flying squads as part of intensified surveillance ahead of the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, officials said.
Sources said authorities received inputs about possible cash distribution in parts of the city. Acting on this intelligence, teams of the IT department, accompanied by flying squad personnel, launched simultaneous searches using multiple vehicles.
Sadiq, who was arrested in connection with a Rs 2,000 crore narcotics trafficking case, was recently released on bail.
Officials said the searches are still underway. Any seizure of unaccounted cash and possible links to election-related distribution will be known only after the operation concludes, they said.
With enforcement agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate and police, stepping up monitoring during the election period, such raids are part of broader efforts to curb illegal inducements to voters.
The developments have triggered political reactions, as authorities continue scrutiny of financial movements during the crucial campaign phase.
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