ETV Bharat / state

IT Professional Abducted Over Rs 78 Lakh Dues From Salt Lake, Rescued In Nadia; Six Detained

Kolkata: An IT professional, allegedly abducted from Salt Lake Sector V on Tuesday evening over an outstanding debt of Rs 78 lakh, was rescued a few hours later in Nadia. Six persons were detained in connection with the abduction, police said on Wednesday.

A group of men allegedly assaulted Ankan Saha and abducted him from the parking lot of the RDB Building. Launching an investigation, the Bidhannagar Commissionerate police tracked CCTV footage and mobile tower locations, rescuing Ankan from Haringhata in Nadia. The accused were detained and a white Scorpio seized.

A senior official from the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, on condition of anonymity, said Ankan was preparing to leave home on his motorbike that was parked in front of the RDB Building when a white Scorpio pulled up and stopped in front of him.

A group of men stepped out of the vehicle and surrounded him. Before he could comprehend the situation, they started punching him and then forcibly hauled him into the vehicle and sped away from the area.

Upon information, a team from the Electronics Complex police station and another team led by a senior Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate official rushed to the scene. The area was cordoned off immediately and CCTV footage of the area was examined.