IT Professional Abducted Over Rs 78 Lakh Dues From Salt Lake, Rescued In Nadia; Six Detained
Preliminary probe reveals that Ankan Saha owed the accused Rs 78 lakh and a dispute over this led to the abduction.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST
Kolkata: An IT professional, allegedly abducted from Salt Lake Sector V on Tuesday evening over an outstanding debt of Rs 78 lakh, was rescued a few hours later in Nadia. Six persons were detained in connection with the abduction, police said on Wednesday.
A group of men allegedly assaulted Ankan Saha and abducted him from the parking lot of the RDB Building. Launching an investigation, the Bidhannagar Commissionerate police tracked CCTV footage and mobile tower locations, rescuing Ankan from Haringhata in Nadia. The accused were detained and a white Scorpio seized.
A senior official from the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, on condition of anonymity, said Ankan was preparing to leave home on his motorbike that was parked in front of the RDB Building when a white Scorpio pulled up and stopped in front of him.
A group of men stepped out of the vehicle and surrounded him. Before he could comprehend the situation, they started punching him and then forcibly hauled him into the vehicle and sped away from the area.
Upon information, a team from the Electronics Complex police station and another team led by a senior Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate official rushed to the scene. The area was cordoned off immediately and CCTV footage of the area was examined.
With the help of the footage, investigators identified the registration number of the Scorpio used by the miscreants. Tracing the registration details, they quickly identified the car's owner and obtained the driver's phone number, which was immediately placed under surveillance. Mobile tower location tracking revealed that the vehicle was speeding along the national highway towards Nadia's Haringhata.
Bidhannagar Police immediately alerted the Haringhata police station, providing all details regarding the abducted person's location. Haringhata police swiftly set up a highway checkpoint to intercept the vehicle. As the Scorpio arrived in Haringhata, police surrounded it from all sides and Ankan was rescued from the vehicle while six persons accompanying him were detained.
Preliminary interrogation of the victim and the detainees revealed that a dispute over a debt had prompted the attack and abduction. Initial investigations revealed that the accused attempted to recover an outstanding debt of Rs 78 lakh from Ankan, which he was allegedly not repaying for a long time.
The detained individuals have been brought to Bidhannagar for further interrogation. Investigators are also examining whether there is any link to any cybercrime or fraud behind the financial transaction.
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