ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: IT Park Inaugurated In Thanjavur To Create 7,000 jobs

Thanjavur: A six-storey IT park spread across nearly 69,000 square feet was inaugurated in Thanjavur with the facility expected to generate employment for around 7,000 IT graduates.

The IT park was inaugurated on Thanjavur Government Medical College Road, by Tamil Nadu Labour Minister J Mohammed Parvez and Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister R Vinoth. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Thanjavur MLA Vijay Saravanan among others.

Named HAMLY TOWERS, the IT park has been developed by industrialist Hamsavardhan Mohan with the objective of creating employment opportunities for IT graduates from the delta districts.

Mohan, who completed his schooling and college education in Thanjavur, previously worked with several IT companies overseas. After returning to India in 2016, he started an IT firm from a small office with just one employee.

Over the years, the company expanded significantly and now employs around 1,000 people in Thanjavur while providing IT services to clients in several countries, including the United States. Seeking to create more local employment, Mohan envisioned a large IT park in his hometown.