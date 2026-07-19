Tamil Nadu: IT Park Inaugurated In Thanjavur To Create 7,000 jobs
Named HAMLY TOWERS, the IT park has been developed by industrialist Hamsavardhan Mohan.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 9:25 PM IST
Thanjavur: A six-storey IT park spread across nearly 69,000 square feet was inaugurated in Thanjavur with the facility expected to generate employment for around 7,000 IT graduates.
The IT park was inaugurated on Thanjavur Government Medical College Road, by Tamil Nadu Labour Minister J Mohammed Parvez and Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister R Vinoth. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Thanjavur MLA Vijay Saravanan among others.
Named HAMLY TOWERS, the IT park has been developed by industrialist Hamsavardhan Mohan with the objective of creating employment opportunities for IT graduates from the delta districts.
Mohan, who completed his schooling and college education in Thanjavur, previously worked with several IT companies overseas. After returning to India in 2016, he started an IT firm from a small office with just one employee.
Over the years, the company expanded significantly and now employs around 1,000 people in Thanjavur while providing IT services to clients in several countries, including the United States. Seeking to create more local employment, Mohan envisioned a large IT park in his hometown.
Construction of the project began about a decade ago and the six-floor commercial complex has been built primarily using about 10 tonnes of steel.
Speaking to reporters, Minister Parvez said, "It is encouraging to see a modern IT park come up in the Delta district. This is a major initiative to create employment opportunities for the youth locally. The Tamil Nadu government is continuously implementing various schemes to meet the needs of the people.” Minister Vinoth said the upcoming Tamil Nadu Budget would include measures aimed at benefiting farmers.
Highlighting the vision behind the project, industrialist Mohan said, " The IT Park has been started with the aim of providing employment to about 7,000 IT students in the Delta district. The entire IT Park is built using steel. Thanjavur is not only the rice granary of Tamil Nadu but also a hub for IT workers.” He urged the government to encourage global technology companies to expand beyond Chennai.
Explaining the construction method, engineer Vijay Anand said steel structures offer faster execution and lower costs when properly planned. "Steel building construction can be completed quickly and easily if planned in advance. In the construction of a building, 30 percent of its total cost is spent on laying the foundation alone. However, if it is done through steel construction, it can be reduced to 15 percent."
The building was built at a total cost of approximately 60 crores, including interior decoration, exterior high-quality glass, and lift facilities.
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