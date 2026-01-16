ETV Bharat / state

IIT Madras Launches Integrated Road Safety Dashboard To Strengthen India’s Road Safety Governance

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has developed an Integrated Road Safety Dashboard to help governments plan and manage road safety more effectively.

The dashboard brings together data from multiple sources and presents it in a clear and organised way. It is designed to help States and Union Territories according to their own road safety plans.

The system provides real-time insights to help authorities identify dangerous areas, track safety measures, assign responsibilities, and monitor the results. It is developed by IIT Madras, and it has already been successfully adopted by the Government of Odisha. The Odisha government launched this system earlier this month.

“The Dashboard gives us the tools we need to monitor and enforce road safety. It helps our officers take informed actions that will save lives and make roads safer for everyone,” said Amitabh Thakur, Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman of the State Transport Authority, Odisha.