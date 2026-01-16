IIT Madras Launches Integrated Road Safety Dashboard To Strengthen India’s Road Safety Governance
The system provides real-time insights to help authorities identify dangerous areas, track safety measures, assign responsibilities, and monitor the results.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has developed an Integrated Road Safety Dashboard to help governments plan and manage road safety more effectively.
The dashboard brings together data from multiple sources and presents it in a clear and organised way. It is designed to help States and Union Territories according to their own road safety plans.
The system provides real-time insights to help authorities identify dangerous areas, track safety measures, assign responsibilities, and monitor the results. It is developed by IIT Madras, and it has already been successfully adopted by the Government of Odisha. The Odisha government launched this system earlier this month.
“The Dashboard gives us the tools we need to monitor and enforce road safety. It helps our officers take informed actions that will save lives and make roads safer for everyone,” said Amitabh Thakur, Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman of the State Transport Authority, Odisha.
Professor V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, said, “Road safety requires teamwork, accountability, and smart use of data. This dashboard shows how research and technology can directly help governments make better decisions.”
Prof. Venkatesh Balasubramanian, Head of RBG Labs, added, “This is more than just a technology tool, it is a way to improve governance and save lives.”
The dashboard builds on the Integrated Road Accidents Database (iRAD or eDAR), which is maintained by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. While eDAR collects accident data, the new dashboard turns that data into practical information that governments can use to plan safety measures and track results.
Officials can use the dashboard to spot accident hotspots, monitor performance, evaluate safety measures, and plan targeted interventions. It has Officials’ Portal which offers summaries, maps, and tools to monitor road safety activities. And Citizen Portal, which lets the public report accidents, hazards, and complaints.
