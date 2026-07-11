ETV Bharat / state

It Lacks Candidate Of Calibre: Prashant Kishor After BJP Nominee Pulls Out From Bankipur bypoll

FILE - Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor during a roadshow as part of a voter outreach campaign ahead of Bihar assembly bypoll elections from Bankipur constituency, in Patna on Friday. ( ANI )

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Saturday called the BJP candidate's decision to withdraw his candidature from the Bankipur assembly bypoll in Bihar "unprecedented", and claimed that the saffron party "lacks a candidate of calibre".

Kishor, who is contesting the by-election on his party's ticket, claimed that usually, nominees of BJP's rivals withdraw from electoral contests due to "pressure or fear from the saffron party".

In an abrupt development, the BJP on Friday named youth wing leader Neeraj Kumar Sinha as its candidate for the bypoll to the Bankipur assembly seat in Patna, after nominee Abhishek Kumar Sinha pulled out citing “family reasons”.

"Until now, people across the country have withdrawn from electoral contests due to pressure or fear from the BJP. However, for the first time, a BJP candidate himself has pulled out of the election race. The development is unprecedented," Kishor said.

Abhishek Kumar Sinha, popularly known as Bunty, who is a vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s state unit, expressed his inability to contest the bypoll a day after filing nomination papers, causing the opposition to chuckle that the ruling party was “jittery at the prospects of a defeat” in the seat vacated by BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

Kishor described the development as a victory of the strength of democracy and the people's trust.