ETV Bharat / state

'It Is Crucial That Scales Of Justice Are Balanced Correct': Bombay High Court

Mumbai: Delivering a significant verdict emphasising the importance of ensuring that the scales of justice are balanced correctly, the Bombay High Court has granted substantial relief to the Maharashtra State Backward Class Electricity Employees Association (MSBCEE).

This petition was heard before a bench comprising Justices Shyam Chandak and Suman Shyam. On April 29, the High Court delivered a ruling regarding promotions to the post of Inspector.

The Court observed that it found no justifiable grounds to interfere with the promotion order dated April 9, 2026. Clarifying this stance, the High Court, in its judgment delivered, stated that, subject to the fulfilment of requirements stipulated in the relevant rules, it granted the MSBCEE the liberty to issue provisional promotion orders in accordance with the law, applicable to candidates belonging to both the reserved and open categories.

Citing the Maharashtra Government Order dated May 7, 2021, various government employee associations had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court, contending it is unjust to deny candidates from reserved categories the benefit of their long years of service; and thereby deprive them of promotion, solely because they availed themselves of reservation benefits, despite holding higher seniority rankings.

The petition sought to ensure, just as employees in the open category are granted promotions, subject to the final verdict in a Special Leave Petition, currently pending before the Supreme Court, candidates from reserved categories are accorded the same treatment and granted promotions on the very same basis, thereby securing justice for them.

On December 29, 2017, the Government of Maharashtra issued its first Government Order abolishing reservation in promotions, following the quashing, on August 4, 2017, of the State Government's earlier order dated May 25, 2004, which had mandated the application of reservation at all stages of promotion.