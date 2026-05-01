'It Is Crucial That Scales Of Justice Are Balanced Correct': Bombay High Court
A bench of Justices Shyam Chandak and Suman Shyam delivered a ruling regarding promotions to the post of Inspector on April 29.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST|
Updated : May 1, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST
Mumbai: Delivering a significant verdict emphasising the importance of ensuring that the scales of justice are balanced correctly, the Bombay High Court has granted substantial relief to the Maharashtra State Backward Class Electricity Employees Association (MSBCEE).
This petition was heard before a bench comprising Justices Shyam Chandak and Suman Shyam. On April 29, the High Court delivered a ruling regarding promotions to the post of Inspector.
The Court observed that it found no justifiable grounds to interfere with the promotion order dated April 9, 2026. Clarifying this stance, the High Court, in its judgment delivered, stated that, subject to the fulfilment of requirements stipulated in the relevant rules, it granted the MSBCEE the liberty to issue provisional promotion orders in accordance with the law, applicable to candidates belonging to both the reserved and open categories.
Citing the Maharashtra Government Order dated May 7, 2021, various government employee associations had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court, contending it is unjust to deny candidates from reserved categories the benefit of their long years of service; and thereby deprive them of promotion, solely because they availed themselves of reservation benefits, despite holding higher seniority rankings.
The petition sought to ensure, just as employees in the open category are granted promotions, subject to the final verdict in a Special Leave Petition, currently pending before the Supreme Court, candidates from reserved categories are accorded the same treatment and granted promotions on the very same basis, thereby securing justice for them.
On December 29, 2017, the Government of Maharashtra issued its first Government Order abolishing reservation in promotions, following the quashing, on August 4, 2017, of the State Government's earlier order dated May 25, 2004, which had mandated the application of reservation at all stages of promotion.
Subsequently, on May 7, 2011, by issuing a second Government Order that merged all 33 per cent of the posts reserved for specific categories into the Open Category, the State Government adopted a policy denying promotions even through the Open Category to employees belonging to reserved categories who had previously secured promotions by availing the benefits of the May 25, 2004, order and who held higher seniority rankings.
Consequently, approximately 90,000 to 95,000 employees belonging to Backward Class were deprived of promotions.
The MSBCEE is also a petitioner before the Supreme Court. In light of the Bombay High Court's verdict, the Association has now appealed at the apex court, requesting the Government of Maharashtra to issue a revised Government Order, subject to the final disposal of the State's own petition before the Supreme Court, to grant relief to employees and officers belonging to Backward Classes by relaxing the seniority conditions stipulated in the order dated May 25, 2004. They stated it will ensure them justice in matters of promotion.
Consequently, candidates belonging to reserved categories cannot be denied the benefit of their long years of seniority in service. This is a benefit they would likely have otherwise received, solely on the grounds that a specific government resolution was subsequently quashed.
Narendra Jarande, a petitioner in this case, said, "The scales of justice will be truly balanced, and justice will be served to candidates from both open and reserved categories, only if permission is granted, in accordance with the rules, to initiate the process of granting provisional promotions to eligible candidates from both the reserved and open categories."
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