'It Has Never Truly Slept’: This 106-year-old Post Office Of Varanasi Still Stands Tall
Renovation work on this British-era building has been completed, and the inauguration of its new look is expected to take place soon, reports Gopal Mishra.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Varanasi: The historical significance of the Department of Posts is best exemplified by the Head Post Office of Varanasi, known as the Vishweshwarganj Post Office. Having operated from a British-era building since 1920, it has now been accorded heritage status. On World Post Day, which is celebrated globally on October 9 each year to raise awareness about postal services among the public, here is a picture postcard from this post office.
On visiting the Vishweshwarganj Head Post Office, one immediately appreciates the robust structure characteristic of British-era architecture — a style also evident in other iconic Banaras landmarks.
Postmaster General Padmagandha Mishra notes that Banaras is a historic city in its own right, and this heritage lends greater significance to the historic buildings managed by the Postal Department.
Beyond its status as an ancient city, Banaras was also renowned for its architecture during the British colonial era. It is home to numerous ancient and historic structures, including the Vishweshwarganj Head Post Office, which has now been designated a heritage building.
Renovation work has been completed, and the inauguration of the building's new look is expected to take place soon. A special gallery is also being redeveloped here; it will showcase the site's historical significance and the history of the Postal Department. A modern philately bureau is already operational here, displaying items ranging from postcards dating back to 1930 to weighing scales, postage stamps, and First Day Covers.
As a heritage post office, it educates visitors, including schoolchildren, about artifacts from the British Raj era, such as the bell-adorned staffs carried by postmen and their uniforms of that time, as well as the significance of postage stamps and the nature of inland postcards.
‘Have Seen This Building Just Like This For 45 Years’
Hari Upadhyay, who works as an agent for the National Savings Scheme at this post office, remarks that the location is significant in its own right. "I have seen this building exactly as it is for the past 45 years. I grew up in this very neighbourhood, and today, the place feels even more special because it preserves items that were once historic staples of the postal service," he says.
Information is provided here about telegrams, inland postcards, envelopes from that era, and other related items. Although operations were temporarily paused due to renovations, the facility will soon reopen featuring a new gallery.
He notes that the telegram was once the most expensive mode of communication. Even though it has become obsolete, people remain aware of it and are curious to learn more; information regarding these matters has long been provided here.
Speaking on the historical significance of the post office, Vyomesh Shukla, general secretary of the Nagari Pracharini Sabha (a pivotal institution that championed Khari Boli Hindi across India, not just in Banaras), says: "We are neighbours to this historic post office; for us, it is not merely an achievement but a source of pride. This 106-year-old post office stands as a powerful symbol, vividly representing the spirit of Kashi. It is not just a building but a vital conduit for Kashi’s historical exchanges. Whether it was news of Mahatma Gandhi’s arrival, Governor’s protocols, or the dispatch and receipt of key literary publications and other materials, this post office handled it all. Operating round-the-clock, this post office has never truly slept; even today, it stands watch over Kashi like an elder.”
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