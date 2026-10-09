ETV Bharat / state

'It Has Never Truly Slept’: This 106-year-old Post Office Of Varanasi Still Stands Tall

The post office has now been accorded heritage status. ( ETV Bharat )

Varanasi: The historical significance of the Department of Posts is best exemplified by the Head Post Office of Varanasi, known as the Vishweshwarganj Post Office. Having operated from a British-era building since 1920, it has now been accorded heritage status. On World Post Day, which is celebrated globally on October 9 each year to raise awareness about postal services among the public, here is a picture postcard from this post office.

On visiting the Vishweshwarganj Head Post Office, one immediately appreciates the robust structure characteristic of British-era architecture — a style also evident in other iconic Banaras landmarks.

Postmaster General Padmagandha Mishra notes that Banaras is a historic city in its own right, and this heritage lends greater significance to the historic buildings managed by the Postal Department. Beyond its status as an ancient city, Banaras was also renowned for its architecture during the British colonial era. It is home to numerous ancient and historic structures, including the Vishweshwarganj Head Post Office, which has now been designated a heritage building. Renovation work has been completed, and the inauguration of the building's new look is expected to take place soon. A special gallery is also being redeveloped here; it will showcase the site's historical significance and the history of the Postal Department. A modern philately bureau is already operational here, displaying items ranging from postcards dating back to 1930 to weighing scales, postage stamps, and First Day Covers. As a heritage post office, it educates visitors, including schoolchildren, about artifacts from the British Raj era, such as the bell-adorned staffs carried by postmen and their uniforms of that time, as well as the significance of postage stamps and the nature of inland postcards.