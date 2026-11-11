ETV Bharat / state

IT Firm VP, Wife, Sons Die As Car Rams Road Divider In Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi

The car was completely crushed in the accident ( ETV Bharat )

Hardoi: The Vice President of an IT company along with his wife and two children, aged 18 months and seven years, died after their car collided with a road divider in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place along the Ganga Expressway in the Sandi police station area when the family was travelling from Noida to Prayagraj to celebrate the Chhath Puja festival.

Additional Superintendent of Police Subodh Gautam said Saurabh Upadhyay, a resident of Neem Sarai Mundera in Prayagraj was travelling to his ancestral home with his wife, Menka Upadhyay, and their two sons, seven-year-old Vyom and 18-month-old Shivom to celebrate Chhath Puja with his family members and relatives. "When their vehicle reached the vicinity of pillar number 317 on the Ganga Expressway in the Sandi area, it lost control due to high speed and crashed into the divider. The impact of the collision was such that the car's engine was thrown around 20 feet away," he said.