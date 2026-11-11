IT Firm VP, Wife, Sons Die As Car Rams Road Divider In Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi
The road accident occurred while the couple and their children were heading from Noida to their ancestral house in Prayagraj to celebrate Chhath Puja.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
Hardoi: The Vice President of an IT company along with his wife and two children, aged 18 months and seven years, died after their car collided with a road divider in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district on Tuesday, police said.
The incident took place along the Ganga Expressway in the Sandi police station area when the family was travelling from Noida to Prayagraj to celebrate the Chhath Puja festival.
Additional Superintendent of Police Subodh Gautam said Saurabh Upadhyay, a resident of Neem Sarai Mundera in Prayagraj was travelling to his ancestral home with his wife, Menka Upadhyay, and their two sons, seven-year-old Vyom and 18-month-old Shivom to celebrate Chhath Puja with his family members and relatives.
"When their vehicle reached the vicinity of pillar number 317 on the Ganga Expressway in the Sandi area, it lost control due to high speed and crashed into the divider. The impact of the collision was such that the car's engine was thrown around 20 feet away," he said.
A huge crowd gathered here following the accident and soon a large contingent of police arrived.
While Saurabh and his wife succumbed to their injuries on the spot, their sons were rushed to a nearby hospital, where both were declared brought dead.
ASP Gautam said that the car went out of control as it was travelling at a very high speed and collided with a divider, leading to the death of the entire family. The police have taken custody of the bodies, completed the necessary inquest procedures and sent them for postmortem while further legal action is underway, he said.
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