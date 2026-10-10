ETV Bharat / state

IT Engineer Arrested For Allegedly Strangling Mother To Death In Amaravati

Amravati: A 39-year-old IT engineer allegedly strangled his 60-year-old mother to death following an argument at their apartment in Amravati, Maharashtra. The incident came to light on Saturday.

After allegedly killing his mother, the man stayed back at home for some time before going to Gadge Nagar police station and informing the police about the crime. The deceased has been identified as Ranjana Satish Kanhfade, 60, while the accused is her son, Tushar Satish Kanhfade, 39. They lived in Flat No. 204 at Gajanan Plaza on Navsari Ring Road.

Tushar worked as a software engineer at an IT company and was earning a good salary. As he was working from home, he had been living in Amravati. Since he was unmarried, he and his mother were the only two people living in the apartment.

According to the preliminary information, an argument broke out between Tushar and his mother at around 10.30 AM on Saturday over an issue that has not yet been established. The dispute allegedly escalated, and Tushar strangled his mother in a fit of anger.

File photo of Tushar Satish Kanhfade (ETV Bharat)

Ranjana pleaded with her son, telling him that she was his mother and asking him not to do it. However, he allegedly ignored her pleas and strangled her to death.